Taiwo Awoniyi back to full training after serious abdominal injury

Awoniyi seen training after abdominal injury Photo: Soar Super Eagles

Nottingham Forest and Nigeria international striker Taiwo Awoniyi is back in full training, marking a significant step in his recovery from a severe abdominal injury sustained in May.

The 27-year-old forward had been sidelined after suffering a ruptured intestine, which necessitated a complex two-stage surgical procedure.

The initial phase of Awoniyi’s operation was performed in May and was followed by an induced coma to facilitate close medical monitoring. The second stage of the surgery, which involved closing the wound, was completed on the third day after the first procedure.

After a challenging recovery period, Awoniyi has now rejoined his teammates on the training pitch for the first time since his injury.

His return was announced by Soar Super Eagles on Tuesday via X, stating, “Taiwo Awoniyi returns to full training after that serious abdominal injury in May. Great to see him back on the grass.”