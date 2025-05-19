Herdsmen, bandits strike in Benue, Kebbi, Imo, Ondo, Kogi, kill 33

State police ‘ll stem tide of insecurity — Afenifere

By Dayo Johnson, Peter Duru, Makurdi, Emmanuel Iheaka & Haruna Aliyu

Herdsmen, bandits and kidnappers were on rampage in different parts of the country weekend, killing no fewer than 33 persons in Benue, Imo, Kebbi, Ondo and Kogi states.

Several other persons were also injured in attacks, which have further worsened the insecurity in the country.

In Ogwumogbio and Okpo’okpolo axis of Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State,at least 15 persons were killed in an ambush by armed herders who invaded the area.

The attack also left several persons, most of whom were traders, injured and some missing.

It was gathered that the victims of the attack which occurred late Saturday evening, were returning from Oweto market after the day’s business and heading to their various communities when they ran into the ambush.

Former Vice Chairman of Agatu LGA, Anthony Ikwulono, who confirmed the murder of the15 persons in the attack, on his verified social media account, said it was unprovoked.

He explained that the attack was masterminded by a herder who returned to the fadama of Obagaji after he had earlier vacated the area as directed by the chairman to allow the people return to their farms, with he coming of the rains.

“After he returned, no one confronted him. On Saturday, they laid ambush in the community and killed people who were coming from Oweto market on their way to their various communities and homes. Those killed included women and children.

“The innocent Agatu victims were not prepared for anything, they did not envisage the attack and did not try to defend themselves. They took them unawares because most of them were returning from the day’s market.

“As we speak there is fear and tension in Agatu because people cannot look for the corpses of those killed in order to retrieve them from the bush for burial. But those injured have been taken to hospitals for treatment.”

Contacted the Chairman of Agatu LGA, Melvin Ejeh who also confirmed the attack, said: “I am too emotional to speak on this incident. This is the first time we are witnessing this since I became Chairman; I am sad.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent, CSP, Catherine Anene, said she had yet to receive report of the incident.

Herdsmen shoot sporadically, injure 1 in Imo communities

In Imo, gunmen suspected to be herders on Saturday night, invaded Agwa and Amakohia-Ubi communities.

The two boundary communities are in Oguta and Owerri West local government areas, respectively.

A local of Amakohia-Ubi, who pleaded anonymity, said the herdsmen came in their numbers and shot sporadically, while residents scampered for safety.

The attack, according to him, followed an effort by the community to stop the herders from grazing in farms in the area.

The source stated that the herders had been destroying and feeding their cattle in farms in the community.

“There have been herdsmen attack in Amakohia-Ubi, Owerri West LGA since yesterday (Saturday). Before now, they have been coming with cattle to eat up crops in our farms and our security men have been chasing them away, only for them to resurface yesterday from our boundary with Agwa in Oguta LGA and began to shoot sporadically.

“People who live around the there couldn’t sleep in their homes and the entire community kept vigil throughout the night,” he stated. It was gathered that a man was shot in the process, with serious bullet wounds.

A native of Agwa community, who lamented what he described as insensitivity of the authorities to their plight, told Vanguard: “Look at what is happening. They (authorities) would start looking for anyone who says something about what is happening, instead of tackling the issue.

“There is tension and apprehension everywhere and the authorities who should do something are not concerned.’’

Agwa and some other communities in Ohaji/Egbema and Owerri West have remained under attack by herders. Recall that three years ago, herdsmen killed one Mr. Ozoemele Iriaka, a native of Agwa community on his way to farm.

In 2023, they also invaded the community, shot sporadically and killed a motorcyclist.

Communities, such as Obokofia and Obosa Asaa in Ohaji/Egbema, have been invaded several times by the herdsmen, as a response to any attempt to stop them from grazing in farms.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state, DSP Henry Okoye, could not be reached for his reaction at press time last night, as calls and text messages sent to his mobile phone yielded no response.

Waje attack: Police confirm killing of 15 farmers in Kebbi

At Waje village in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, gunmen suspected to be bandits killed 15 farmers and injured at least three others on Saturday night

A resident of the village, Malam Abdullahi, said that the bandits stormed the village at night wielding high-caliber firearms.

Upon arrival, he said they began shooting indiscriminately, killing fifteen farmers and injuring at least three others.

“We saw a mass of people on motorcycles carrying guns. The farmers were about to leave their farms after the day’s work when the bandits invaded and started shooting,” he said.

Spokesperson of Kebbi State police command, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, who confirmed the attack, however, said only ten people were killed, explaining that the three others injured in the attack were currently receiving treatment at a health facility.

“Yes, we are aware of the Waje attack by armed bandits, but only ten people were killed,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Umar Abubakar Tafida, who visited the ravaged village, donated N24million on behalf of the state government.

The deputy governor, who confirmed that 15 persons were killed in the attack, said: “We are here on behalf of the governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, to sympathize with you over the attack. The attack is hereby condemned, and such a dastardly act has no place in our society.’’

Kidnappers kill abducted Ondo APC chairman after collecting N5 million ransom

In Ondo State, the abducted chairman of All Progressive Congress, APC, Nelson Adepoyigi, was murdered by his captors after collecting N5 million ransom.

Reports had it that he was shot dead by the kidnappers, following inability to raise the N30m demanded after the ransom bearers took N5m to them.

Recall that the two ransom bearers were seized by the kidnappers, after the late chairman was abducted last Monday while parking his vehicle at his residence in Ifon town.

However, the two ransom bearers were released by the kidnappers.

Confirming the development yesterday, the chairman of Ose local government council, Kolapo Ojo, lamented that security situation in the area was now very critical.

He said: “This pattern of brazen abductions, even at the very gates of people’s homes, confirms that insecurity has taken a dangerous and intolerable dimension.

“We urge our people to remain vigilant, promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest security post, and stand united as we work together to overcome this threat.

“While we are grateful that the two volunteers have now regained their freedom, it is deeply saddening and utterly painful that the life of Mr. Nelson Adepoyigi was brutally cut short by his captors.

“The entire leadership and people of Ose Local Government mourn this tragic loss. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and political associates of the deceased.

“His dedication to the progress of our party and the grassroots community will be forever remembered and honoured.”

“We are now at a critical juncture where security challenges have become a serious threat to the safety and freedom of our people.

“Only a few days before this incident, another resident narrowly escaped being kidnapped while parking his motorcycle. This pattern of brazen abductions, even at the very gates of people’s homes, confirms that insecurity has taken a dangerous and intolerable dimension”.

Meanwhile, the state police commissioner, Wilfred Afolabi, said the state police could not ascertain the killing of the APC chieftain.

Afolabi said he has deployed special officers to Ifon to investigate the story flying around on social media.

Bandits gun down residents in Kogi community where monarch was kidnapped

Similarly, bandits killed three young men suspected to be hunters and vigilantes at Ofoloke community of Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

They were shot dead a few days after gunmen stormed the palace of a traditional ruler in the community, His Royal Highness, Ogunyanda Illufemiloye, in the early hours of Thursday and whisked him to an unknown location.

It was gathered that the gunmen again struck on Saturday morning, killing three young men.

A source said the three men were hunters/ vigilantes hired by a telecommunication services provider to give security cover to its technicians who were out in the community to fix a faulty mast.

Yet another source said the three hunters were shot and killed in an ambush while combing the bush in the area to locate their abducted traditional ruler.

“We are heartbroken and outraged to report that just days after the kidnapping of our traditional ruler in Okoloke village, Yagba West, we have now lost three more innocent lives to bandits in the same community.

“This senseless violence is unacceptable and underscores the urgent need for effective security measures.

“The lifeless’ bodies of three hunters were sighted and picked up in the bush this Saturday morning.

“Our community is under siege, we need the help of all to get us out of this ugly situation . The time to act is now . Many are relocating, as insecurity is getting worse in our community,” said Demola Samuel, a youth leader in the community.

Kogi State police command’s Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP William Aya, was yet to respond to calls and text messages sent him at press time last night.

State police‘ll stem tide of insecurity — Afenifere

Reacting to the development last night, the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, called for the establishment of state police.

National Publicity Secretary of the group, Mr Jare Ajayi, in a statement, said the Obalohun and Adepoyigi cases, kidnapped and killed in Kogi and Ondo states respectively, were not isolated incidence of terrorism and kidnapping, “in view of what is going on in places like Benue, Plateau, Borno, Katsina, Nassarawa, Niger and Sokoto states, among others.”

Ajayi recalled that in another part of Yoruba area of Kogi State, Odo-Ape in Kabba-Bunu local government area, bandits, last December, invaded the settlement around 1.00a.m – shooting sporadically before abducting eight people.

He said: “Last Wednesday, about ten people were reported killed in Werreng community, Plateau State after 40 cattle were allegedly killed in Darwat village in Riyom Local Government Area of the same state.”

Afenifere, however, commended President Bola Tinubu, “for his renewed determination to put an end to the scourge of terrorism going by his recent order to service chiefs as well as his approval for the establishment of armed forest guards across the country as part of steps to reclaim Nigeria’s vast forestlands from criminal elements thus strengthening internal security.’’

Afenifere maintained that establishing “state police and equipping the personnel” would contribute immensely to bringing the menace under control.

“The fact that a spike in banditry seems to coincide with the commencement of unofficial campaigns for 2027 presidential election raises a lot of questions.

“In the same vein, the apparent ease with which terrorists attack their targets, including military formations, is a big challenge for the government and top security echelons to do internal audit of their operational strategies and personnel.”