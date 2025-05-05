GTCO sustains profitability momentum, declares N300bn profit

GTCO

By Peter Egwuatu

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, GTCO, has sustained profitability momentum, declaring Profit Before Tax, PBT, of N300.4 billion on the back of strong interest income which grew Year-on-Year, Y-o-Y, by 41.1% with fee income going up by 41.2% in the first quarter of 2025, Q1’25.

According to the unaudited consolidated and separate financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2025, released to the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and London Stock Exchange (LSE), the strong performance enabled the group to douse the impact of the N331.6 billion fair value gains recognised in Q1’24, which did not recur in Q1’25.

The Group’s loan book (net) increased by 15.6% to N3.22 trillion in March 2025 from N2.79 trillion recorded as at December 2024, while deposit liabilities grew by 7.7% to N11.20 trillion during the same period from N10.40 trillion. The Group recorded growth across all its asset lines and continues to maintain a robust, well-structured, highly de-risked, and well-diversified balance sheet in all the jurisdictions wherein it operates. Total assets and shareholders’ funds closed at N15.9 trillion and N3.0 trillion, respectively.

Commenting on the results, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), Mr. Segun Agbaje, said, “Our Q1’25 performance reflects the strength of all our business verticals and our capacity to generate strong and sustainable earnings.

“While the fair value gains of N331.6 billion reported in Q1’24 did not recur this quarter, the Group recorded solid growth across most income lines, underpinned by a diversified revenue base and a healthy, well-structured balance sheet.

“We remain optimistic about the year ahead. The fundamentals of our business are strong, our customer base continues to grow, and we are executing with discipline across our strategic priorities. “Importantly, at this pace, the Group is well-positioned to deliver the full year PBT of 2024 at the very minimum by the end of the 2025 FYE.”