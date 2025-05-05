Group says NANS credibility intact, decries media propaganda

By Adesina Wahab

A group, the Friends of Seyi Tinubu, FOST, has condemned attempts by some people to discredit the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, saying the credibility of the student body is very much intact.

This is just as the group also decried what it termed media propaganda to tarnish the image of Seyi Tinubu, the son of the president.

In a statement by the President, Adejorin Tai Manuel, the FOST noted that attempts by some people to also hijack the structure of the association have failed.

It faulted the claim by Atiku Isah regarding the leadership of the body, saying Isah lacks claim to the position of the National President of NANS.

“Atiku Isah neither contested in the last convention nor held any constitutionally recognized position that qualifies him for the presidency of the association. His emergence without form purchase, screening, campaigning, or participation in any democratic convention process is not only laughable but a desperate attempt to destroy the credibility of student leadership and mislead the public.

“The just-concluded NANS convention was peaceful, transparent, and widely applauded across campuses nationwide. No violence was recorded, and no legitimate protest followed because the process was credible. The sudden appearance of a self-styled “President” days later is nothing short of a false narrative orchestrated to create confusion.

“Even more concerning is the consistent and unjustified attack on Mr. Seyi Tinubu a citizen with no involvement in NANS affairs. These coordinated smear campaigns are politically motivated, malicious, and defamatory.”

The group urged Isah and his sponsors to stop their campaign of calumny against NANS and Tinubu, saying they would never be able to penetrate and cause disharmony in the association.

“This is happening simply because NANS today is more united than ever. And that unity is their problem. Those threatened by the growing strength of NANS and the renewed unity among Nigerian students are now resorting to tactics that aim to weaken our voice. But we will not be silenced. The solidarity within NANS is a reflection of the larger unity Nigeria is building across youth, institutions, and leadership. We will not allow any opposition figure or media influencer to drag us backward or tear apart our hard-earned progress.

“Why is Seyi Tinubu the only target of these attacks? Why would someone known for his efforts in youth development be dragged into a false crisis he has no connection to? This is not just student politics, it is character assassination, and we will not keep quiet.

“We remain resolute. We stand with the truth. We stand with the real NANS led by Comrade Olusola Oladoja. And we stand in defense of Mr. Seyi Tinubu, whose name has been dragged unfairly into a matter far beneath his integrity and role.”