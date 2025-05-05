Fire guts recycling Chinese company in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Pandemonium broke out on Monday afternoon as fire gutted Jincheng Company, located at 11B Eric Moore Road, Surulere area of Lagos State.

According to an eyewitness, the incident occurred at about 1 pm, prompting immediate dispatch of first responders from the Sari-Iganmu Fire Station and assisted by Ajegunle Fire Crew.

The affected company belonging to a Chinese, it was gathered, operates as a recycling facility situated on approximately three acres of land.

Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, who confirmed the incident said, “Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was caused by negligence at the rear of the main building affecting rip of cartoons used as raw materials, running into millions of naira.”

At the time of filling this report, 4pm, no casualty has been reported, while the situation is under control including damping down operations are ongoing.