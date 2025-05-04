FGC Ikot Ekpene postpones resumption as rainstorm destroys buildings, facilities

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The management of the Federal Government College (FGC), Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, has announced the postponement of resumption for students in JSS1, JSS2, SS1, and SS2 following a devastating rainstorm that struck the school on Friday, damaging buildings and essential facilities.

The announcement was contained in a statement endorsed by the Chairman of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), and made available to journalists in Uyo on Saturday.

According to the statement, the decision to delay resumption was to allow time for repairs and restoration of damaged infrastructure. Parents of affected students were urged not to bring their children to the school until further notice.

The statement read: “This is to inform all parents that their children/wards who have not returned to the college should not do so until further notice.

Only students in examination classes (JSS3 and SS3) should return. A rainstorm has affected all buildings and facilities in the college.

In view of the above, there will be no resumption tomorrow except for JSS3 and SS3 students. Parents are advised to comply. Treat as important.”

Reports indicate that the storm damaged several key areas of the school, including the fence at the girls’ hostel, the Basic Science Laboratory, classroom blocks for JSS1, JSS2, and SS2, administrative buildings, the Vice Principals’ offices, the e-library, computers, and the solar-powered water pump. A fallen tree also crushed the school’s generator house, completely destroying the power facility.

A viral video showed female students in distress, crying and running for shelter as the storm wreaked havoc across the school premises.

Meanwhile, in a follow-up message, the PTA executive assured parents that all students and staff members were safe despite the extensive damage.

The statement read: “Greetings, dear esteemed parents. We are pleased to inform you that both students and staff are safe. It is natural to panic after receiving news of the disastrous rainstorm.

Rest assured, staff members, including the Director/Principal—whose own accommodations were affected—braved the storm to ensure students’ safety. We thank the Almighty for His intervention. It could have been worse.”