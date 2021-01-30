Kaduna approves February 1 resumption date for SS3, JSS3, JSS1 students

Kindly Share This Story:

…directive covers Islamiya, Qur’anic schools

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Kaduna State Government has announced that after extensive appraisal of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state and series of consultations with relevant stakeholders of both state and Federal Health and education sectors within and across the state, Monday, 1st of February 2021 has been approved as resumption date for SS3, JSS3 and JSS1 for public and private schools.

Phoebe Sukai Yayi, a Permanent Secretary in the state ministry of education, in a statement, stated that government has also approved Primary 6, 5 and 4 of Private Schools only, to resume on the same day.

All public Primary Schools remain closed until all the Covid-19 protocols have been properly put in place before they will be opened, she warned.

“In view of this, the Kaduna State Ministry of Education is directing all Principals and Head Teachers to make arrangements to receive Boarding and Day students of the above-stated classes on Monday, 1st February 2021.

However, the State Covid-19 Task Force will continue to monitor all schools to ensure safe learning environments against the pandemic in addition to strict adherence to the guidelines issued by the State Government.”

Also read:

“Thus, all administrators of public and private schools are to note that, they must comply with all COVID-19 Protocols (Temperature checks at the school entrance, compulsory wearing of facemasks, regular hand washing/use of sanitiser and all COVID-19 guidelines as directed by the COVID-19 Taskforce as well as those contained in the State FORWARD Campaign). Any bridge in complying with these protocols may lead to the closure of the affected school without any notice.”

The Permanent Secretary explained that schools will be on shift to enable them to meet with these guidelines as the first shift will run from 08:00 am – 12:00noon while the second shift will be from 01:00 pm – 05:00 pm.

The class size should not exceed 20 students per normal class with 1.5m to 2.0m physical distancing, schools must also have COVID-19 Committee which will comprise of the SBMC, PTA, Community representative, Health personnel, Students and Teachers representatives to monitor and ensure compliance. Parents are also advised to provide their children/wards with facemasks and other sanitary items to help in curtailing the spread of the virus.

“The State Government is reiterating that all Schools should voluntarily comply and take personal responsibility for their own health and abide by the simple preventive measures as it is the right and safe thing to do. ”

“While the Ministry is assuring the public of continuing the e-learning program using Google classrooms, radio and television stations and other online applications, Administrators of public and private schools are encouraged to adopt blended learning system.”

“Appropriate resumption dates for the rest of the classes (SS2, SS1 and JS2 in public and private schools and primary 3, 2, 1 and Nursery classes) will be announced in due course, subject to school’s compliance with guidelines in place.”

“The Ministry appreciates the cooperation of all stakeholders in the education sector for their continued support and understanding and invites all them to join its various monitoring teams in ensuring a safe learning environment for our children.

This directive also covers all Islamiya and Qur’anic Schools in the State, please,” she stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: