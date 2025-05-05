ECWA frowns on escalating hardship, tasks Nigerian govt on security

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Again, the leadership of the Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA, has called on the governments at all levels to prioritise the security of Nigerians, find lasting solutions to incessant attacks and bring the perpetrators of killings in communities to book.

The Church, during its 72nd General Church Council, GCC meeting held at its headquarters in Jos, Plateau State, also frowned on the escalating cases of kidnapping, inflation and the prevailing hardship in the country, and urged that immediate actions be taken to mitigate them.

The GCC is the highest decision-making body of the Church and in a communique issued at the end of the meeting and read by the ECWA President, Rev. Job Bagat, the Church called for unity for the good of all.

The communique read: ‘’The council notes with grave concerns the persistent and escalating killings across Nigeria, especially but not limited to Borno, Benue, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Plateau states.

‘’The council commend the governments and security agencies for their efforts in curbing insecurity. However, the council observes that despite all the efforts, the attacks and killings have continued unabated hence the need for more to be done to end the problems.

“The council calls on the governments at all levels to always prioritize the security of all Nigerians, and bring perpetrators of violence to justice.

‘’The council stands in solidarity with all victims of these violent attacks, and prays for peace and justice to prevail in the land.

“The council decries the untold economic hardship being experienced by Nigerians, particularly the unstable pump price of petrol, rising cost of living, poor living standard, unemployment, high mortality rate, and general economic instability, causing significant distress to citizens,

“Council hereby calls on the governments to consider some of the harsh economic policies, and ensure the implementation of people-friendly policies that would alleviate poverty, create better economic opportunities and improve the overall living conditions of the common man.’’