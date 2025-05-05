Ebonyi Ezza/Effium Crisis: Nwifuru vows to deal with saboteurs of peace process

…As State Assembly Passes Peace Bill

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI — Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has issued a stern warning that anyone or group attempting to sabotage the ongoing peace-building efforts in the crisis-ridden Ezza/Effium area of Ohaukwu Local Government Area will face decisive action.

The governor made this declaration during a service at the Government House Chapel, where he also disclosed plans to create additional autonomous communities to accommodate both the Ezza and Effium people.

According to him, implementation of the government’s white paper on the Effium communal land will begin on Thursday, May 8, 2025. He further revealed that the first autonomous community designated for the Ezza people in the area will be named Alioma.

In a significant legislative move, the Ebonyi State House of Assembly has passed a bill that seeks to give legal backing to the peace accord between the Effium and Ezza-Effium communities. The bill also provides for the creation of separate autonomous communities and the demarcation of their respective territories.

Presiding over the session, Speaker Chief Moses Ije Odunwa noted that once signed into law, the bill would help restore lasting peace and fast-track development in the area.

The motion was moved by the House Leader, Chief Kingsley Ikoro, and seconded by Mrs. Esther Chidiebere Agwu, member representing Ohaukwu North State Constituency.

Ikoro emphasized the significance of the bill and called on his colleagues to grant it swift passage.

“Let me begin by thanking His Excellency the Governor for his proactive approach to restoring peace in the Effium area. These communities coexisted peacefully for years until conflict tore them apart. Lives have been lost and properties worth billions of naira destroyed,” he stated.

He added that the bill, if signed into law and effectively implemented, would offer a long-term solution to the communal crisis.

On the demarcation of land, Ikoro clarified that residents would be required to relocate based on ethnic affiliation:

“If you belong to one community but reside on the other side, you must relocate accordingly. Government lands, whether state or federal, must be respected and left untouched,” he said.