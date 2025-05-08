Ebonyi Ezza/Effium Conflict: Enough is enough, some are benefiting from the crisis – Gov Nwifuru

…Signs Bill to Enforce Peace Accord

By Jeff Agbodo

Abakaliki – Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to restoring lasting peace in the war-torn Ezza/Effium community of Ohaukwu Local Government Area, declaring that “enough is enough.”

Speaking at the Government House in Abakaliki during the signing of a bill to legalize and enforce the peace accord between Effium and Ezza Effium communities, Nwifuru expressed frustration over the prolonged conflict, accusing certain elites of exploiting the crisis for personal gain.

The governor described the conflict as originating from a disagreement over market control and revenue, initially instigated by two individuals. According to him, the struggle unexpectedly escalated into widespread violence, resulting in loss of lives and economic instability.

“It all started with two individuals fighting over markets and revenue control. No one imagined that it would escalate into such a devastating crisis that claimed so many lives,” he explained.

Nwifuru emphasized that the government had previously intervened by issuing a White Paper—an agreement that was accepted by all parties involved. However, he noted that some individuals later stirred up issues, disrupting the peace process.

“We had a familiar White Paper that was agreed upon by all parties. But suddenly, people began raising issues and trying to disrupt the peace process. I want to make it clear—enough is enough. This matter must be concluded as it started, no matter whose interest is at stake,” the governor declared.

“Elites are Benefiting from the Crisis”

Governor Nwifuru further expressed his disappointment with some community elites whom he accused of spreading unverified information and inciting tension for personal benefit.

“It is shocking to me that some elites are misleading society with unverified claims and appalling statements. These individuals are benefiting from the crisis, using it as their source of income. That is why the conflict continues,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to stakeholders, law enforcement agencies, community leaders, and the media for their efforts in pushing for peace, urging them not to be discouraged by detractors.

“I want to thank the stakeholders, law enforcement, leaders of thought, and the press who have paid a great price for us to be here today. This calamity is unplanned, but we must not be distracted by those whose interests are tied to conflict,” Nwifuru added.

Governor Nwifuru assured that his administration would take all necessary measures to restore peace and stability in the region. He warned that the government would not hesitate to take legal action against those fueling the conflict.

“We are ready for any eventuality. We will explore every available means to bring lasting peace to Effium—whether through law enforcement or community engagement,” he asserted.

The governor’s remarks and the signing of the peace bill are seen as a major step towards ending the prolonged conflict in Ezza/Effium, signaling a renewed commitment to peace and reconciliation in the area.