Defection: Groups back Senator Kawu’s alignment with APC, Tinubu

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Youth groups from the Kano South Senatorial District have expressed their support for Senator Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila following his recent defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and alignment with President Bola Tinubu.

Kawu had recently left the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to rejoin the ruling APC.

To demonstrate their solidarity, youth groups led a march-past in Sumaila town, organized by the convener, Dr. Ahmad Aliyu, who described the senator’s political move as being in the best interest of the region.

Dr. Aliyu emphasized that the march was a reaffirmation of their loyalty to Senator Kawu’s leadership and a clear endorsement of his political decisions in support of President Tinubu.

“This gathering is to affirm and solidify our support and reaffirm any decision taken by our Senator, Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila, in support of His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Kawu Sumaila is the pillar of Kano South politics. His backing guarantees victory for any political cause,” he stated.

Dr. Aliyu further noted that Kawu’s return to the APC, where he was a founding member before his temporary move to the NNPP in 2023, would strengthen the party’s hold on Kano, particularly in the Kano South region.

On his part, the Special Assistant on Student Affairs to Senator Kawu, Comrade Umar Ali, expressed that the senator’s latest political decision mirrors the collective will of Kano South’s youth and constituents.

“This decision is not about personal ambition. It reflects the collective aspirations of Kano South residents,” Comrade Ali said.

He highlighted several major federal projects in the zone, including the Federal Executive Council’s approval of ₦124 billion for the rehabilitation of the Wudil-Gaya Road, a route that had previously recorded hundreds of fatalities due to its poor condition.

“In a single year, we lost over 270 lives on that road. But now, thanks to the federal intervention, work is ongoing, and our people are hopeful again,” he noted.

Comrade Ali also mentioned the ₦95 billion allocated by the federal government for the rehabilitation of three major dams in Kano South, which he said would create job opportunities and reduce rural-to-urban migration.

He assured the APC and President Tinubu of continued support from the youth, many of whom are already mobilizing across communities, schools, and local government areas in preparation for political engagements.