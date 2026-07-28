Tyla’s Lagos concert: Nigerians clash over calls for boycott

Tyla

Nigerians on social media have become sharply divided over calls to boycott South African singer Tyla’s upcoming concert in Lagos, with many connecting the controversy to renewed anger over alleged xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

The backlash followed the release of Tyla’s APOP World Tour schedule, which includes a performance in Lagos on December 22 before the tour wraps up with shows in Cape Town on January 4 and Johannesburg on January 9.

The Grammy-winning artiste announced the tour on Monday, with concerts planned across Europe, North America, Nigeria and South Africa.

The announcement quickly ignited heated reactions on X, where some users argued that the Lagos concert should not go ahead while reports of attacks against Nigerians in South Africa persist.

X user #Miz_Fey wrote, “Any Nigerian who attends Tyla’s concert in Lagos is just as useless as the government btw.”

Another user, #FtoniaUc, said, “I don’t care what y’all say, with what went down and what is going down in South Africa against Nigerians, no South African artists should be hosting a concert or show in Nigeria. It’s the audacity for me!!”

The same user added, “Any Nigerian buying that ticket and even the organiser should be ashamed.”

#BighomieRay also urged Nigerians to reject the concert.

“If this concert hold successfully in Nigeria, then Nigerians are bunch of idiots. Go and see what SA police are doing to Nigerians. They recently killed a Nigerian. None of them have spoken against it,” the user wrote.

Another X user, #MetOrjiChukwudi, called for a peaceful boycott.

“I call on Nigerians to peacefully boycott Tyla’s performance as a symbolic stand for justice, accountability, and the protection of all Africans. As long as xenophobia and Afrophobia continue to threaten the lives of Africans, including Nigerians, in South Africa, I believe this is not the right time to support South African entertainment in Nigeria,” he said.

Similarly, #Phatbabeluuu posted, “Tyla having a show in Lagos after the whole xenophobia shit show from her country, shows one thing, Nigerians don’t stand for anything.”

Others criticised Tyla for not publicly addressing alleged attacks on Nigerians.

“I’ve never seen Tyla speak up against xenophobia. But sure, let’s do a tour stop in Lagos,” #Momobtw__ wrote.

Referring to a widely circulated video alleging the death of a Nigerian in police custody in South Africa, #callmehonneybee posted, “Mind you this is what their police officers are doing to our brothers. Literally killing them like flies in their own home.”

However, not all users supported the boycott campaign.

#Emmanuel1135482 argued that admiration for Tyla should not be interpreted as support for xenophobia.

“Nigerians get love still get hate at the same time. Na the love for Tyla no be for South Africans,” the user wrote.

Another X user, #cea9275, rejected the boycott calls, saying, “You’re fighting an illogical battle, political issues should never stop a musician from performing in the said country. And if you’re really passionate about this issue as you appear, why don’t you condemn Nigerian artists featuring SA artistes?”

#DoyeenOfLagos also questioned why blame was being directed at the government rather than organisers and attendees.

“We are quick to blame govt, make govt come wash our bumbum after pooing? No be some people organise the event? No be some go attend the event? Na govt forced them to? That’s why politicians are treating us like this,” the user wrote.