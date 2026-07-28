Rivers ADC faults report of alleged membership of Wike’s Rainbow Coalition

*Says no Kachikwu faction in Rivers

*Calls on security agencies to apprehend impostors

By Daniel Abia

The leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State has condemned what it describes as false and misleading reports in sections of the media alleging that a purported “ADC faction” has collapsed into the Rainbow Coalition, a political structure of the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike.

The party reiterated that there is no faction within its fold in Rivers State, assuring that the ADC remains one united political party operating under its Constitution and the duly recognised National Executive Committee, NEC, led by Senator David Mark, with duly constituted structures across Rivers State.

It stated that the individuals parading themselves in the said reports as representatives or leaders of the ADC are not officials, recognised leaders, or authorised spokespersons of the African Democratic Congress and that they have no mandate whatsoever to speak or act on behalf of the party.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the state publicity secretary of the party in Port Harcourt, Chizy Enyi, said, “Any political declaration, alliance, endorsement or purported ‘collapse’ announced by such individuals is entirely personal and cannot, under any circumstance, be attributed to or bind the African Democratic Congress.”

The party explained that what is more disturbing is the fact that the publications repeatedly refer to an alleged “Ibe Kachukwu faction” within the ADC. “We challenge anyone to identify any official, leader or recognized stakeholder of the African Democratic Congress by that name either in Rivers State or within the National Leadership of the Party.”

According to the statement, “The glaring factual blunder completely destroys the credibility of the publications and raises serious questions about the verification process employed before they were released to the public. It reinforces our position that the reports were deliberately concocted to mislead the public and create a false impression of division within the ADC where none exists.”

The party appealed to all media organisations to exercise greater professionalism by verifying information relating to the party through its duly recognised state and national leadership before publication. The media must not allow itself to be used as a platform for the dissemination of falsehood and political propaganda.

It also called on all security agencies including the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), and other relevant law enforcement agencies to investigate the activities of individuals falsely presenting themselves as officials or representatives of the African Democratic Congress to determine whether offences relating to impersonation, false representation, conspiracy, forgery or any other violations of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have been committed.

The statement added that “the ADC will pursue every lawful means available to protect its identity, safeguard its integrity, and ensure that those who seek to deceive the public by falsely holding themselves out as representatives of the Party are held accountable in accordance with the law.

“We reassure our members, supporters and the people of Rivers State that the African Democratic Congress remains united, focused and steadfast in its commitment to providing the credible leadership and good governance that our State deserves. No amount of misinformation, sponsored propaganda or political mischief will derail our resolve”, the party said.