CSCS launches USSD code service for capital market information  

By Peter Egwuatu

The Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS) has announced the launch of *7270#, its Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code service, set to go live on May 8th, 2025.

According to a statement from the CSCS, the USSD code service is an innovative solution designed to enhance the ease and accessibility of investment services for all users.

Driven by a commitment to innovation, CSCS said it is aimed to revolutionize information access within the Nigerian capital market through this USSD code service.

The statement added, “The CSCS USSD code service offers seamless access to essential market information directly from mobile phones, eliminating the need for internet connectivity or specialized trading platforms. Investors can now effortlessly retrieve Clearing House Number (CHN), check Direct Cash Settlement (DCS) status, view stock positions, account balances, and account status confirmations”.

Haruna Jalo-Waziri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CSCS, said, “This service empowers every investor, regardless of their location or resources, to stay informed about their investments. At CSCS, we believe that financial inclusivity is key to driving economic growth.”