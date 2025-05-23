Court sentences 2 to 30 yrs, 1 to life imprisonment for kidnapping

By Rotimi Ojomoyela & Boluwaji Obahopo

Ado-Ekiti—An Ekiti State High Court, sitting in Ado Ekiti, has sentenced two persons, Ojo Babajide (31) and Olajide Nathaniel (35), to 15 years’ imprisonment each for conspiracy and kidnapping.

This is as a High Court, sitting in Lokoja, Kogi State, sentenced 20 years old Lawal Ahmadu to life imprisonment for kidnapping.

The convicts in Ekiti were arraigned before Justice Adeniyi Familoni on July 19, 2022.

The offences, according to the charge, contravened Sections 280 and 279 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

In his ruling, Justice Familoni said: “The incidents of kidnapping in our communities appear unabated despite genuine and concerted efforts being made to curb the vice. The defendants willingly but unwisely chose to join this vice train. Therefore, they cannot escape the consequences.

“In this vein, they deserve more than a slap on the wrist as the penal sanction for their misdeed, to serve as a deterrent to others. Consequently, they are both sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for conspiracy and ten years’ imprisonment each for kidnapping, without the option of a fine. The sentences are to run concurrently, with effect from May 21, 2025.”

The charge had read “That the convicts, on 23/3/22, at Oye Ekiti, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did conspire to kidnap one Atana Emmanuel.”

In his statement to the police, the victim said:“I was a student of the Federal University of Oye (FUOYE), and I was also operating a salon. I was in the shop around 7:00 p.m. when I saw the defendants enter. They moved toward me and ordered me to enter a waiting car. I initially refused, but I was forced to enter. I was first taken to an unknown destination in Oye Ekiti and later found myself in a hotel along Ikere Road in Ado Ekiti.

“I even paid for the room in the hotel through a mobile transfer. They asked me to call my relatives to pay a ransom of one million naira for my release. Through phone calls, I was able to raise N101, 000. When they realized the money was not forthcoming, I was ordered to remove all my clothes, and they started flogging me with a horsewhip. I sustained serious bruises all over my body before I was eventually released.”

To prove his case, the prosecutor, Kunle-shina Adeyemo, called one witness and tendered the victim’s and defendants’ statements, along with a bond for release, as exhibits. The defendants, through their lawyer Akinola Abon, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.

He noted that the defendants, who called three witnesses, are fresh graduates preparing for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

Life imprisonment

Meanwhile, a high court sitting in Lokoja has convicted one Lawal Ahmadu for kidnapping and subsequently sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Ahmadu was charged on two counts: conspiracy to kidnap and kidnapping.

The court found Ahmadu guilty of kidnapping five persons and collecting a ransom of one million, two hundred and fifty thousand naira.

Justice Ajayi, while delivering the judgment, noted that none of the victims died while in Ahmadu’s custody. He stated that Ahmadu would be punished in accordance with the state code:““The suspect is hereby sentenced to imprisonment for life without the option of a fine.”