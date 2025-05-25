Clare Ezeakacha releases debut book, Zara’s Big Idea

By Ayo Onikoyi

A filmmaker and humanitarian Clare Ezeakacha, founder of the Clare Cares Foundation (CCF), has released her debut children’s book titled Zara’s Big Idea, a heart-warming story designed to inspire young minds to take initiative and believe in the power of teamwork.

Clare, known for her passion for social impact, explained the message behind the book during its unveiling. “For someone who is passionate about humanitarian work, I know the effectiveness of teamwork. And it was well displayed in the story Zara’s Big Idea,” she said.

The story centers around Zara, a bold and curious young girl who decides to act when everyone else hesitates. Her simple idea doesn’t just light up her world—it transforms her entire community. But what makes Zara’s story unique is that she doesn’t work alone.

“Zara is a star girl who brought light and change to her community, but she didn’t do it alone,” Clare said. “She ensured that everyone in the community put hands together. It was a symbiotic relationship that brought change, and at the end of it all, they liked it. They enjoyed the benefit of that small idea that became a solution.”

Zara’s Big Idea is a compelling tale for young readers who feel the urge to make a difference but are unsure where to start. Through Zara’s journey, Clare encourages children to stop waiting for the “perfect time” and instead believe that even the smallest steps can lead to lasting impact.

With this debut, Clare Ezeakacha adds “author” to her growing list of achievements, using storytelling as yet another tool to uplift, educate, and empower the next generation of changemakers