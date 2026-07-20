Keir Starmer steps down as British PM

Britain’s outgoing prime minister Keir Starmer departs with his wife Victoria, from 10 Downing Street in central London on July 20, 2026, before formally tendering his resignation to the king. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

Keir Starmer left Downing Street Monday, saying he was leaving Britain “stronger and fairer” as he stepped down as PM to make way for Andy Burnham.

“I am confident that Britain is now stronger and fairer than it was two years ago,” Starmer told reporters in his farewell speech outside his No. 10 office in central London.

“I go with good grace, I go with a smile, and I go proud of everything that we have achieved,” he added, before heading to Buckingham Palace to offer his resignation to King Charles III.

AFP