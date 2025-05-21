CIBN reaffirms stability of the banking sector

The Chartered institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has reassured the public that the Nigerian banking sector remains stable, sound, resilient, and safe.

President and Chairman of Council, CIBN, Prof Pius Olanrewaju, stated this in a statement, saying, “The attention of The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has been drawn to misleading publications making rounds in the media, questioning the health of one of our financial institutions.

“We would like to emphatically state that the assertion in the purported publications are not only misleading but unfounded. They are no doubt designed to disrupt the ongoing reforms and steady progress being made to strengthen the Nigerian banking sector.

“The Institute aligns with the Central Bank of Nigeria in asserting that there is no cause for alarm, urging the public to ignore false reports and rely on official sources.

“The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) reassures the public that the Nigerian banking sector remains stable, sound, resilient, and safe. Hence, we encourage you to continue to conduct your banking services without hesitation or apprehension.”