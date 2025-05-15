Bill to make voting mandatory scales 2nd reading at House of Reps

…Aims to Boost Voter Turnout and Strengthen Democratic Participation

A bill proposing mandatory voting in all elections for eligible Nigerians has successfully passed its second reading at the House of Representatives.

The bill, sponsored by Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the House, was debated extensively during Thursday’s plenary session before it received overwhelming support to proceed to the next legislative stage.

Nigeria, Africa’s largest democracy, has historically struggled with low voter turnout in elections. Despite having over 93 million registered voters as of the 2023 general elections, voter participation rates have continued to decline, with only about 27% of registered voters casting their ballots in the last election.

This pattern of apathy has raised concerns about the legitimacy of elected officials and the effectiveness of democratic representation. In response, the proposed bill aims to make voting compulsory for all eligible citizens, a move intended to strengthen civic engagement and ensure broader representation in governance.

Mandatory voting is not entirely new on the global stage. Countries like Australia, Belgium, and Brazil have implemented compulsory voting laws, resulting in voter turnout rates consistently above 90%. Proponents argue that mandatory voting increases political accountability and civic responsibility, while critics often cite concerns about personal freedom and voter coercion.

During the debate, Speaker Abbas emphasized that the bill would deepen Nigeria’s democratic process by compelling citizens to participate in choosing their leaders. He added that the legislation, if passed, would include provisions for voter education, easy access to polling units, and clear guidelines for enforcement.

Opposition to the bill centered on concerns over implementation challenges, particularly in rural areas and regions with security risks. Some lawmakers also questioned the feasibility of penalizing citizens for not voting, citing potential infringement on personal rights.

Nevertheless, the bill was unanimously adopted through a voice vote and referred to the appropriate committee for further legislative action.