Bill to guarantee 15% female representation in Nigerian Armed Forces passes second reading

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed for second reading a bill seeking to amend the Armed Forces Act to institutionalize gender inclusion by mandating a minimum of 15% female representation in recruitment, enlistment, and appointments within Nigeria’s military services.

Sponsored by Hon. Kafilat Ogbara, the Armed Forces Act (Amendment) Bill, 2025 aims to address the longstanding gender imbalance in the Nigerian Army, Navy, and Air Force. The proposed legislation introduces affirmative action into military operations and administration, aligning Nigeria’s defense sector with international standards on gender equity.

In her lead debate, Ogbara emphasized the urgent need to bridge the gender gap in Nigeria’s armed forces, noting that women remain significantly underrepresented—particularly in leadership and operational roles.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria play a central role in safeguarding national security, but our current legal framework lacks specific provisions for gender inclusion. This bill is not just about equity; it is a national security imperative,” she stated.

The bill seeks to: Legally guarantee at least 15% female representation in all stages of recruitment and appointments.

Establish a gender-responsive compliance program to guide military training, accommodation, logistics, postings, operations, and disciplinary procedures.

Create a dedicated gender-monitoring unit to maintain records, monitor compliance, and collect gender-disaggregated data on military personnel.

The amendment specifically targets Section 1 of the Armed Forces Act, introducing new clauses to make female inclusion a statutory obligation rather than a matter of discretion.

Hon. Ogbara referenced key international and national frameworks in support of the bill, including the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325, Nigeria’s National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security, the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), to which Nigeria is a signatory.

“This amendment aligns us with our international commitments and constitutional duty to guarantee equality and non-discrimination,” she said.

Beyond quotas, the bill proposes structural reforms that embed gender sensitivity into the Armed Forces’ operational culture. If enacted, the gender-compliance program would inform all aspects of military administration—from training and housing to deployment and disciplinary measures.

Ogbara contended that these reforms would enhance professionalism, accountability, and operational effectiveness within the military, especially in light of contemporary security challenges that benefit from diverse perspectives.

“This bill is a call to justice, equity, and national progress. By supporting it, we signal a commitment to inclusive governance and military excellence,” she added.

The bill, which contains three clauses, now moves forward for further legislative action. If passed into law, it would represent a historic shift toward gender inclusion in one of Nigeria’s most male-dominated institutions.