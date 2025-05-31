Benue Police Command gets DSP Edet as new PPRO

Benue Police PPRO Udeme Edet

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, Udeme Edet has been appointed the new Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Benue State Command by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun.

The new appointee takes over from Chief Superintendent, CSP, Catherine Anene who has been posted to a new responsibility by the Force Headquarters.

Announcing the posting of the new spokesperson for the Command in a statement Friday, the outgoing PPRO explained that until her appointment, DSP Edet was the Divisional Crime Officer, DCO, Ikpai Omni Division, Calabar, Cross River State.

Part of the statement read “the Benue State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of the appointment of a new PPRO, following recent administrative postings approved by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun.

“The new PPRO, DSP Udeme Edet takes over the duties of public engagement and media relations for the Command. DSP Edet is a distinguished graduate of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and International Relations.

“DSP Udeme served last as the Divisional Crime Officer, DCO, Ikpai Omni Division, Calabar, Cross River State before her posting as PPRO, Benue state command.

“The Command calls on members of the public and the media to extend their usual cooperation and support to her in strengthening police-community relations and promoting public safety across Benue State.”