FG’s ranches: Alia seeks caution as Benue PDP demands clarity

Gov Hyacinth Alia of Benue State

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A fresh controversy has erupted in Benue State over the Federal Government’s proposed pilot ranching scheme, with Governor Hyacinth Alia urging restraint and careful consideration, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged him to publicly declare whether his administration accepts or rejects the plan.

The opposing positions emerged in separate statements by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Tersoo Kula, and PDP State Publicity Secretary, Mr Bright Antyo, amid concerns over the implications of the proposed ranches for land ownership, farmers, security and the state’s existing anti-open grazing law.

Kula, in a statement on this social media handle titled “Ranches: Leadership, Trust, and the Benue Project,” said Governor Alia was fully engaged on the matter and consulting with relevant authorities and stakeholders before taking a decision. He urged Benue people not to rush to politicise the proposal, stressing that the governor remained committed to protecting the interests of the state.

According to him, “Governor Hyacinth Alia is a steadfast democrat who remains conscious that his mandate is a product of the people’s will.” He added that the governor had consistently regarded every Benue citizen as a critical stakeholder in the state’s development.

Kula said the Federal Government’s proposal required thoughtful consideration rather than immediate public confrontation, stressing “there is no need to take the issue to the streets, churches, media or marketplaces in a rush to politicise it.”

He further assured that Alia had “never taken a position that is against the interests of Benue State,” adding that the governor would approach the matter with “careful consideration and strategic judgement” while ensuring that the interests of the state remained his priority.

However, the PDP rejected the explanation, accusing the governor of failing to provide the specific answers being demanded by Benue people.

Antyo, in a statement titled, “Ranches: Alia Must Stop Evading the Issue, Tell Benue People Where He Stands,” said Kula’s statement was “long on praise for Governor Alia, vague assurances and appeals for patience,” but silent on the central issues.

The PDP asked whether the Alia administration had accepted the Federal Government’s proposal, whether any land had been committed to the programme and, if so, where such land was located, its size and the legal arrangement for its acquisition. It also asked whether the proposed ranches would be privately owned enterprises or government-created livestock settlements.

Antyo further questioned whether the scheme involved reopening or converting old grazing reserves and what would happen to Benue’s existing legal framework regulating open grazing and ranching. He also demanded to know who the “relevant authorities” consulting with the governor were and why farmers, traditional rulers, community leaders and affected communities had not been publicly involved.

The PDP particularly faulted the governor’s appeal against taking the matter to “the streets, churches, media or marketplaces,” arguing that citizens had every right to discuss issues affecting their land and livelihoods. “Benue people have every right to speak. They have every right to ask questions. They have every right to demand answers from a government elected to serve them.

“Silence is not consultation, secrecy is not strategy, and vague assurances are not a substitute for accountability,” stressing that the issue was too serious to be handled through public relations statements.

The opposition party said its concerns were heightened by years of attacks, displacement and loss of ancestral lands suffered by Benue communities, warning that any proposal involving grazing reserves, livestock settlements or land allocation for ranching would naturally generate anxiety among residents.

Antyo challenged Governor Alia to personally state whether Benue was accepting or rejecting the Federal Government’s proposal, saying: “Is Benue State accepting or rejecting the Federal Government’s proposed ranching arrangement? That is the question.” The PDP said it supported modern livestock production through privately owned ranches established through lawful acquisition of land between willing parties.

The party, however, rejected any attempt by the Federal or State Government to seize, designate or allocate community or ancestral land for grazing reserves or livestock settlements. It also demanded the publication of all correspondence, proposals, memoranda or understandings between the state and Federal Government on the pilot ranches, including proposed locations, sizes, ownership, beneficiaries and safeguards for host communities.