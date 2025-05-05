Benjamin Kalu: A fresh face in South East political leadership

By Bamidele Atoyebi

Breakthroughs often arise from unexpected changes in strategy or embracing new methodologies. It’s widely understood that repeating the same actions while hoping for different outcomes can be seen as madness.

The South East has long been home to influential political figures, yet their contributions have frequently been overlooked, leading to persistent feelings of marginalization. The list of prominent leaders is extensive, but the circumstances for the South East have remained stagnant, if not deteriorated.

A key issue has been the region’s approach to its political challenges. There’s a perception that the South East struggles to engage in necessary compromises and negotiations.

This could be attributed to a leadership model focused on equality and centralized power that has failed to adapt to Nigeria’s complex political landscape. Successful navigation through this landscape requires flexibility and collaboration, qualities that have often been lacking in previous leadership.

However, there is hope with Benjamin Kalu’s leadership style, which emphasizes negotiation over confrontation. Initially, his position as Deputy Speaker was met with disappointment from many who had hoped for a higher role. Yet, his approach has proven beneficial, as he successfully unites the region and works to integrate it into national politics, moving away from a stance of opposition.

Recently, for the first time, South East officials gathered together to strategize on how to benefit the region, inspired by Kalu’s leadership. This cooperative effort has not been seen in the past, despite previous political leaders.

Through loyalty to his party and effective negotiation, Kalu has secured the establishment of the South East Development Commission, marking a significant achievement. Historically, the region would have lagged behind in such developments, highlighting his effective leadership.

Kalu’s methods have drawn comparisons to the political strategies of the South West, which favor non-confrontational approaches that may seem timid but ultimately yield favorable outcomes. This contrasts sharply with past leadership styles that resorted to confrontation, which resulted in tragic consequences for the South East.

Previous figures like Odimegwu Ojukwu and Nnamdi Kanu had employed aggressive tactics to address the region’s issues, but these approaches led to significant loss and suffering. Similarly, Ike Ekweremadu, although influential, failed to leverage his position for meaningful benefit to the region. Peter Obi’s tenure also faced criticism for lacking the political acuity necessary for genuine progress, especially as his supporters used divisive rhetoric.

Obi’s approach, especially regarding ethnic and religious issues, alienated potential supporters and created factionalism. These missteps have provided valuable lessons, highlighting the need for a different strategy in the South East’s political engagement.

Benjamin Kalu, despite being relatively new to his role, has quickly made strides to uplift the region, attracting projects and building relationships that draw the South East closer to the center of political power. His vision is resonating with the populace, including traditional rulers who have pledged substantial support for the APC in the upcoming elections.

Kalu is even taking assertive steps, signaling to Governor Alex Otti that remaining outside the central party would hinder progress. Kalu’s focus on political alignment is essential for long-term development in the South East, and he is actively working to rectify previous leadership shortcomings.

Bamidele Atoyebi, the Convenor of the BAT Ideological Group, engages in accountability and policy monitoring while also serving as a social worker, criminologist, maritime administrator, and philanthropist. He sent this message from Abuja.