APC making a difference – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has attributed the growing support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to its achievements in less than two years in office, assuring Nigerians that the country will not become a one-party state.



At the APC Renewed Hope Agenda Summit, held at the State House Conference Centre on Thursday, Tinubu addressed party leaders, the National Working Committee, the leadership of the National Assembly, and the Progressive Governors’ Forum, which comprises 22 governors.



Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s spokesman, said in a statement that all collectively endorsed him for a second term.

“A one-party system is not suitable for democracy. We are one party ruling and carrying on with the aspirations of Nigerians. You don’t expect people to remain in a sinking ship without a life jacket.

“I am happy with what we have accomplished and expecting more people to come; that’s the game,” he added.

President Tinubu said citizens had the constitutional right to choose between associations.

“I thank every one of you. I am thoroughly inspired. We are just halfway through the journey that started 24 months ago,” he said.

The President thanked members of the Federal Executive Council for courageously pursuing the vision of a better Nigeria.

He also thanked the party’s leadership and National Assembly for their support.

“Together, we pledged to confront Nigeria’s challenges head-on by rebuilding the trust, fostering prosperity, and restoring our nation’s economic quest.

“Today, I am proud to affirm that our economic reforms are working. Nothing good comes easy in life. All of you have been through life, and sometimes, only hard decisions can make things easy in the future.

“Through our Renewed Hope Agenda, our administration pledged to tackle economic instability, improve security nationwide, reduce corruption, reform governance, and lift our people out of poverty.

“How fast could you have rebuilt this country? If you allow the arbitrage in the exchange rate to continue, that is the grandfather of corruption. You could see the EFCC recover over seven hundred and fifty-something houses from one person,” he said.

The President admitted that the reforms were tough decisions but assured Nigerians they were necessary.

“Yes, we encountered challenges when we assumed office in May 2023, but we have made progress by implementing difficult, long overdue but necessary economic reforms.

“We have eliminated the arbitrage-driven multiple foreign exchanges, and our far-reaching tax reforms are coming.

“Because of the reforms, our country now attracts foreign direct investments that will ultimately create jobs and produce much-needed goods and services that will significantly improve the standard of living of our people,” he said.

The APC convened the summit to review the administration’s two-year performance across key economic sectors.

The President said his administration’s focus on economic reforms for long-term gains had continued to receive positive reviews from within and outside the country.