AI system helps Airtel Nigeria detect 9.6m spam texts

By Juliet Umeh

The telecommunications company, Airtel Nigeria has revealed that its artificial intelligence-powered Spam Alert Service identified more than 9.6 million suspected spam SMS messages between March 13 and May 20, 2025.

The Telco made the disclosure in a statement released on Monday in Lagos.

According to the statement, “the Spam Alert Service was developed to protect customers from unwanted and potentially fraudulent communications.

“Deployed in March 2025, the system identified a total of 9,667,008 spam messages within its first two months of operation. Of these, 528,080 messages originated from on-net sources (within Airtel’s network), while 9,138,928 came from off-net sources, highlighting the scale of threats from external networks.

“At Airtel Nigeria, we are focused on connecting Nigerians and ensuring their safety and confidence while using our network. We understand that trust is the cornerstone of digital communication.

“That is why we have invested heavily in intelligent systems that not only detect potential threats but also learn and evolve with data.

“As threats become more sophisticated, so will our solutions. We remain committed to leading the industry in innovation and customer satisfaction, ensuring that every Nigerian can enjoy a safer and smarter digital experience,” the spokesperson said.