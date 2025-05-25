Afrobeats star Kwate drops hit song, Usain Bolt

By Ayo Onikoyi

Cross David Idukomose, popularly known as Kwate, has released his latest single, USAIN BOLT, and it’s already making waves across the internet.

The Edo State-born Afrobeats sensation, who recently clinched the Dynamic Artiste of the Year (2025) at the 11th edition of the Rainbow Hall of Fame Awards, is back with a fiery new track that follows the success of his trending EP.

Kwate brings years of experience and musical growth to USAIN BOLT, showcasing his unique sound and lyrical dexterity. Music lovers are already vibing to the energetic rhythm, and the song has found resonance even among fans in the diaspora.

USAIN BOLT is quickly capturing the hearts of music enthusiasts and creatives alike. It’s a must-stream anthem now available across all major music platforms.

Kwate expressed his excitement over the song’s positive reception, saying: “USAIN BOLT is gathering momentum fast. I give God the glory and deeply appreciate my team, who work tirelessly to ensure my music reaches a global audience. This song is already winning hearts, and that means so much to me. Thank you to everyone supporting the brand.”

The track officially dropped on Friday, May 23, 2025, across digital platforms.

Describing the sound, Kwate’s publicist, Adegbola Shehu Tijani, shared: “The track is a fusion of Afrobeats and Hausa piano, with influences from artists like Kizz Daniel and Ruger. The song tells a story of struggle and triumph. Kwate transformed his personal challenges into a vibrant anthem of celebration. It’s an inspiring track that’s perfect for both elevation and partying — a perfect fit for curated playlists.”

With USAIN BOLT, Kwate continues to solidify his position as one of Afrobeats’ most promising voices.