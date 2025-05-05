African players in Europe: Wissa strikes as Bees sting United

Brentford’s French-born DR Congo striker #11 Yoane Wissa applauds fans on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Brentford and Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium in London on May 4, 2025. Brentford won the game 4-3. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR ‘LIVE’ SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO VIDEO EMULATION. SOCIAL MEDIA IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO USE IN BETTING PUBLICATIONS, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. /

Democratic Republic of Congo winger Yoane Wissa scored his 19th goal in all competitions this season to help Brentford secure an impressive 4-3 win against Manchester United at the weekend.

A third consecutive Premier League victory for the Bees opened up the possibility of them qualifying for the third-tier UEFA Conference League next season.

Guinea forward Serhou Guirassy bagged a brace as Borussia Dortmund hammered Wolfsburg 4-0 in the Bundesliga, lifting his season tally to 32 goals in all competitions.

AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers in the major European leagues:

ENGLAND

YOANE WISSA (Brentford)

Netting for the fourth time in his last four games, Wissa struck in the 74th minute with a tap-in to put Brentford into a 4-1 lead. United netted twice in the closing stages, but Thomas Frank’s side held on.

YANKUBA MINTEH (Brighton)

The Gambia winger grabbed his first league goal since February in a 1-1 draw against former club Newcastle. Minteh’s deflected strike put Brighton ahead in the 28th minute. The 20-year-old celebrated in front of the Newcastle fans before kissing the badge on his shirt.

JORDAN AYEW (Leicester)

The Ghana forward scored in the relegated Foxes’ 2-0 win against bottom-club Southampton and was involved in bizarre incident with referee David Webb. The match official took an accidental blow to the head from Ayew in the first half at the King Power Stadium and was unable to continue, with Leicester striker Jamie Vardy cheekily blowing Webb’s whistle while he was being treated. Ayew netted in the 44th minute, drilling into the bottom corner from the edge of the area for his first goal since December.

SPAIN

MUNIR EL HADDADI (Leganes)

The Morocco forward opened the scoring for Leganes in their 2-2 La Liga draw at Sevilla, with the point potentially vital for his side in the relegation battle. Munir’s free-kick after seven minutes escaped Sevilla stopper Orjan Nyland’s grasp and flew into the net for his second goal in his last two matches.

NICOLAS PEPE (Villarreal)

Ivory Coast winger Pepe created two goals as well as scoring one himself as the Yellow Submarine beat Osasuna 4-2 to maintain their push for Champions League qualification. First he looped a pass for Thierno Barry to strike, before playing a cut-back for Ayoze Perez’s second goal. Pepe headed home from close range for his team’s fourth.

GERMANY

SERHOU GUIRASSY (Borussia Dortmund)

Guirassy scored a brace in Borussia’s 4-0 win over Wolfsburg, keeping their unlikely Champions League bid alive. He opened the scoring after just three minutes, wrongfooting the goalkeeper and hitting a low shot into the right corner. With 57 minutes gone, Guirassy added a second, guiding the ball in after some clever build-up work.

STEVE MOUNIE (Augsburg)

Benin forward Mounie scored his first goal since arriving at the club in mid-2024 in a 3-1 home loss to Holstein Kiel. Mounie tapped in a rebound off goalkeeper Thomas Daehne in the final minute of regular time.

FRANCE

ANASS ZAROURY (Lens)

Moroccan Zaroury scored his first goal for Lens since signing from Burnley last summer in spectacular fashion. The 24-year-old, on as a late substitute, crashed a swerving 25-yard strike into the top corner to give his team a 2-1 victory at Champions League-chasing Lyon.