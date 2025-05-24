Adeleke eases curfew in Osun communities ahead Eid El Kabir

Adeleke

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has approved the immediate relaxation of the curfew imposed on the conflict-prone communities of Ifon, Ilobu and Erin Osun.

The decision follows a noticeable return to peace in the area and is aimed at allowing residents to celebrate the upcoming Eid El Kabir festival without restrictions.

This was announced in a statement released Saturday by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi.

According to the new directive, the curfew will now run from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., starting Sunday, May 25, 2025, replacing the previous 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. restriction.

“Following near total return to peace in the warring communities of Ifon-Ilobu- Erin Osun, it gladdens my heart, as the Chief Security Officer of Osun State to direct that the hitherto 6pm-6am curfew will now be between 9pm to 5am of the following day. This is with effect from tomorrow, Sunday, 25th May, 2025,” the statement quoted the governor as saying.

“I commend the three towns and other stakeholders for the peace and harmony currently taking shape, I urge that you should please keep it up.

“However, I hereby direct that a contingent of all security personnel, comprising the Army, Police, DSS and Civil Defence should accordingly continue to keep a 24-hour surveillance in the three communities. “Finally, I am using this medium to wish our dear Muslim and non Muslim brothers and sisters in the three towns of Ifon Ilobu and Erin Osun as well as Osun State in general a happy Eid El Kabir festival in advance.”

He warned that any community leader whose subjects are found disrupting the peace will be held accountable under the law.

The curfew was imposed following violent clashes over land disputes in March which led to the loss of lives and property damage.