5 countries offering best salaries, visa pathways for STEM professionals in 2025

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The global demand for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) professionals keeps increasing every day, and there are certain countries that offer buoyant salaries and have visa pathways that seek to recruit qualified professionals as a result of the high demand.

Consequently, qualified professionals also get rewarding salaries and opportunities to ease immigration processes, and this is an attractive career pathway for skilled experts and STEM professionals in 2025. In today’s competitive job market, the prospect of getting high-paying job opportunities as an immigrant in another country is relatively slim.

This article will explore five countries offering the best salaries and visa pathways for STEM professionals in 2025.

1. Switzerland

Switzerland remarkably leads in innovation and technology, reflected in its exceptionally rewarding salaries for STEM professionals. In 2025, average salaries range from 120,000-160,000, depending on expertise and industry.

The Swiss Academies of Arts and Sciences recently launched initiatives to promote STEM fields from 2025 to 2028, due to a surge in STEM professions in the local market.

Average salaries: $120,000–$160,000 annually (depending on expertise and industry).

Key industries in demand: Pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, Artificial Intelligence (AI) & data science, engineering and robotics and software development.

Visa Programs for STEM Professionals

Work visa for skilled workers: Sponsored by employers in STEM fields.

Shortage occupation list visa: A streamlined process for foreign workers in high-demand sectors.

2. United States

The U.S. remains a global hub for technology and engineering, with salaries reflecting high demand for skilled STEM workers.

Average salaries: $100,000–$180,000 annually.

Top sectors: Software development, cybersecurity, aerospace engineering, and biotech research.

Job market: Silicon Valley, Boston, and Seattle.

Visa program for STEM Workers

H-1B visa: For highly skilled STEM professionals.

O-1 visa: For individuals with exceptional abilities in science and technology.

STEM OPT extension: Allows international graduates in STEM to work longer post-graduation.

3. Germany

Germany, highly regarded as the manufacturing and engineering hub of Europe, continues to attract opportunities for STEM professionals. This is further bolstered by the country’s robust research and development sector.

Average salaries: €70,000–€130,000 ($75,000–$140,000) annually.

Key industries: Automotive engineering, renewable energy, IT & cybersecurity, chemical research

Visa Programs for STEM Workers

Chancenkarte (Opportunity card): A points-based system for skilled professionals.

EU Blue Card: For highly skilled non-EU professionals.

Skilled immigration visa: Supports professionals applying for high-demand roles.

4. Australia

Australia remains a top destination for top professionals such as engineers, researchers, and IT experts.

Average salaries: AUD 90,000–AUD 160,000 ($60,000–$110,000 USD) annually.

Sectors in demand: Renewable energy, IT & cybersecurity, biomedical research, Civil, Mechanical, and software engineering.

Visa Programs for STEM Workers

Global Talent Independent (GTI) visa: Targets top-tier STEM and tech professionals.

Skilled work regional visa: Subclass (491 & 190): For professionals willing to work in regional areas.

Employer-sponsored visas: TSS 482 & ENS 186: Facilitates hiring of high-skilled foreign STEM professionals.

5. Canada

The tech-driven economy and favourable immigration policies in Canada, have continued to make it a hotspot for STEM professionals.

Average salaries: CAD 90,000–CAD 150,000 ($70,000–$115,000 USD) annually.

Key Industries in focus: Artificial intelligence, IT Security, aerospace, Green energy research and Environmental Science.

Visa Programs for STEM Workers

Provincial Nominee Programs (PNP): Tailored to regional skilled STEM workers for immigration.

Global Talent Stream (GTS) visa: Provides expedited work permits for foreign tech professionals.

Express Entry – Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP): For high-demand STEM professionals.

Vanguard News