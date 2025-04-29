Workers’ Day: FG declares May 1 public holiday

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Government has declared Thursday, May 1, 2025, as a public holiday in commemoration of this year’s Workers’ Day celebration.

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, reiterated the need for peace to drive industrialisation and economic growth.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo, in a Tuesday night statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Magdalene Ajani, commended workers for their diligence and sacrifice.

He noted that workers’ efforts are largely responsible for the greatness of the country and the respect Nigeria commands in the comity of nations.

According to the Minister, ”There is dignity in labour; the dedication and commitment to the work we do is vital to nation-building.”

He therefore urged workers to imbibe the culture of innovation and productivity.

The minister “encouraged workers to raise the bar of their trade to drive and upgrade the bar of governance and make all the people of Nigeria derive maximum benefit from the nation’s wealth.”

He assured Nigerians that “this Administration is fully committed to the security of life and property of every citizen and foreigners in the country.”

While wishing workers a happy celebration, the minister urged Nigerians to keep hope alive as the present administration of President Bola Tinubu is committed to the Renewed Hope Agenda he promised.