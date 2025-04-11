Uromi: FG, Edo set up fact-finding committee as Kano Dep Gov visits

BENIN CITY—Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, yesterday, said the Federal Government and his state have jointly set up a fact-finding committee to look into the circumstances that led to the recent killing of 16 persons said to be hunters in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of the state.

The governor disclosed this when he received a high-powered delegation from Kano State, led by the Deputy Governor of the state, Aminu Gwarzo, at the Government House, in Benin City.

The Kano State deputy governor submitted a report of the committee his state governor set up to identify the survivors, victims and their next-of-kins.

The governor said President Bola Tinubu was not happy over the incident and was determined to ensure that the state and nation are safe for everybody to live and do business.

He said: “This incident has opened our eyes and we are ready to address a lot of issues about the country and how to make life better for us all.

“The president is not happy with what has happened and he wants us to see to the end of this dastardly act.

“The President personally wants to see to the end of this issue. I want to also let you know that the President and Edo State Government have set up a committee to find out the remote cause(s) of the incident and put a lasting solution to the issue.

“This report you have submitted will actually help us so that we do not have to worry you. A lot will be done and made open to the public to know what the committee is doing on the issue.

“We are a peace-loving people in Edo State. We love those living with us in the state. Kano and Edo states have been collaborating in the area of commerce and industry,” he stated.

Kano State deputy governor, Gwarzo on his part appreciated Governor Okpebholo for his earlier visit to Kano.

He said: “The governor of Kano State set up a committee to screen and verify, to establish the names, numbers, next of kin and those who survived the attack. We have been able to carry out these activities and we have come out with a report which we are here to submit to your Excellency.

“You promised us that justice will be done and we believe you on this Mr. Governor. We need a transparent process on this issue. Sixteen persons lost their dear lives from five local government areas of Kano State,” he explained.