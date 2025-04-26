Ugochinyere cries out over devastating gully erosion in Imo, seeks FG’s intervention

Ugochinyere

The lawmaker representing Ideato North and South federal constituency of Imo State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has raised the alarm over the worsening gully erosion crisis ravaging several communities in his constituency.

He called on the Federal Government for urgent intervention to prevent further loss of lives and property.

Speaking during a press conference held in his Akokwa hometown on Friday, Ugochinyere expressed deep concern over the massive environmental degradation that has severely impacted livelihoods, infrastructure, and the safety of residents in affected areas such as Urualla, Amanato, and Obodoukwu.

While appreciating the ongoing efforts by both federal and state authorities to address erosion challenges in the area, the lawmaker stressed that new and more threatening erosion sites have emerged, now posing an existential threat to entire communities.

“Let me thank the Federal Government for coming to our rescue when we raised alarm on the erosion in various towns in Ideato. The President and the Federal Executive Council unanimously approved N25 billion for erosion control and work started, before the state government wrote that they want to take over and complete it,” Ugochinyere stated.

“I also want to thank the state government for keeping to their commitment to complete the project. We’ve seen work that’s ongoing and we hope it will be completed in due time,” he added.

However, the lawmaker noted that despite the efforts, the situation in some parts of Ideato has deteriorated beyond control. He specifically highlighted the gully erosion in Umuechi and Urualla, which he warned was threatening major landmarks, including the St. Jude Catholic Church, the king’s palace, and other federal infrastructure.

“It’s so devastating that farmlands have been cut up to Obodoukwu, because of the abandonment of the World Bank project. The World Bank invested up to N9 billion, but due to the greed of the state government then, they pulled away—and our people are dying,” Ugochinyere lamented.

He urged the Federal Government, as well as the Ministers of Works and Environment, to urgently intervene and salvage the situation before it escalates further.

“Let me appeal to the Federal Government, the Minister of Works and Environment—please find a way to intervene and save our people. Put an end to this erosion menace,” he pleaded.