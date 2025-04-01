Transition to ranching requires phased approach – MACBAN

..says pastoralists prepared to adopt modern livestock production methods

...adds, pasturing can’t be abandoned overnight

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, says the transition from the kbown tradition of walking long distances with cattle and resort to mordern ranching would require phased approach.

Speaking during a panel session on Conflict Resolution and Security in Livestock Management on the second day of the Livestock Summit held in Makurdi, MACBAN’s President, Baba Othman Ngelzarma, represented by the Secretary, Alhaji Bello Gotomo, said the association had nothing against ranching.

Voicing his concerns over the issue of open cattle grazing amid Nigeria’s growing population, Ngelzarma noted the need for modernization in cattle breeding but stressed that “transitioning from traditional pasturing to modern livestock management requires a phased approach.

We cannot abandon pasturing overnight; it’s a step-by-step shift.

“We recognize that moving cattle as we did in the 1960s is outdated, and we pastoralists are prepared to adopt modern livestock production methods.”

He said while herders were not opposed to it, the high cost of establishing and maintaining ranches posed a significant challenge.

Ngelzarma advised the government to “create a level playing field for herders and provide ranches tailored to our local context. Importing models from New Zealand or Brazil won’t work overnight. Trekking animals long distances is also difficult for us.

He disclosed that MACBAN was in discussions with the Minister of Livestock Development to secure village reserves equipped with essential infrastructure, including water, market access, veterinary services, and dairy equipment for the purpose of ranching.

While reiterating the commitment of the association to fostering peace and harmonious coexistence in Benue State the MACBAN President noted the need for dialogue and mutual understanding between cattle herders and local communities.

He emphasized that peace was a prerequisite for national development noting that combating the issues of strained relationships was a collective duty, “and dialogue remains the best path forward.”

He reiterated MACBAN’s position against the destruction of farmlands, emphasizing that both farmers and herders contribute to the nation’s economy noting “farmlands and cattle are national assets. Farmers sell their produce, and herders sell their cows, all for the benefit of the country. The change we seek is attainable, but it requires a shift in attitude.”