Insecurity: Kaduna Fulani breeders lose 200,000 cattle, 50 members — MACBAN

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, Kaduna State chapter, has disclosed that its members lost more than 200,000 cattle and at least 50 people to cattle rustling, banditry, communal clashes and other forms of insecurity between January and September 2026.

The association made the disclosure on Sunday at a press conference in Kaduna addressed by its State Chairman, Alhaji Abdulhamid Musa; spokesman, Ibrahim Bayero Zango; and other officials.

According to MACBAN, the losses had inflicted severe economic hardship on pastoralist families across the state, with some households losing their entire means of livelihood.

“From January to this September, over 200,000 cows have been lost,” the association said, adding that none of the animals had been recovered as of the time of the briefing.

It also said about 50 of its members had lost their lives within the period, attributing the deaths to communal clashes, alleged attacks by farmers and killings by bandits during cattle-rustling operations.

“The killings are into two. Some are communal clashes, some are attacks by farmers, some are being killed by bandits in the process of rustling their cows.

“Roughly, we can say we lost over 50 people from January to today,” MACBAN said.

The association identified Kachia, Chikun, Kagarko, Giwa, Igabi, Jama’a, Kaura, Sanga, Jaba, Kudan, Makarfi, Lere, Zangon-Kataf and Kauru as areas where cattle rustling and insecurity had adversely affected livestock breeders.

MACBAN said cattle remained the primary source of livelihood for many pastoralist families, stressing that the loss of herds could have consequences beyond their immediate financial value.

“For many cattle breeders, cattle are not only commercial assets. They represent means of sustainable survival to many generations.

“The loss of a herd of cattle can therefore push an entire community into severe economic hardship,” it said.

The group urged the Kaduna State Government and security agencies to treat cattle rustling not only as a security challenge but also as an economic threat capable of worsening poverty among affected communities.

It also raised concerns over activities around the recently opened Rijana livestock market in Kachia Local Government Area, located about 48 kilometres along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.

MACBAN said it was concerned by reports and allegations that livestock allegedly obtained through criminal means could be finding their way into the market.

The association, however, clarified that it was not accusing all traders, livestock owners or other participants in the market of involvement in criminal activities.

Instead, it called for thorough investigation and stronger regulation to prevent the market from becoming a transit point or outlet for stolen livestock and criminal networks.

It advocated proper identification and documentation of livestock, verification of traders and buyers where necessary, and closer collaboration among market authorities, livestock associations and security agencies.

MACBAN said anyone found to be involved in cattle rustling, trafficking in stolen livestock or other criminal activities should be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The association also called for intelligence-led security operations in forests and other areas identified as cattle-rustling hotspots, with improved security presence along major livestock routes and in vulnerable rural communities.

It further urged authorities to establish an effective mechanism for recovering and returning stolen livestock to their legitimate owners whenever such animals were intercepted.

“There should be an effective mechanism through which victims can report stolen livestock and provide evidence of ownership, including identifying marks and other available traditional methods and documentation,” it said.

MACBAN also proposed the establishment of a standing or ad hoc livestock-loss and victims’ assessment committee to document and verify the number of animals lost, families affected and lives lost to cattle rustling, banditry and related insecurity.

It called for government intervention, including possible compensation for genuinely verified victims, to enable affected families to rebuild their livelihoods.

Despite its concerns, the association commended the administration of Governor Uba Sani for what it described as sustained efforts to promote peace and security in Kaduna State since 2023.

It specifically acknowledged the activities of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, provision and rehabilitation of rural roads linking farming and livestock-producing communities, and the strengthening and reorganisation of the Kaduna State Livestock Regulatory Agency.

MACBAN also commended the government’s broader interventions in agriculture and livestock development.

The association called for stronger security collaboration at the local government level, improved intelligence gathering and community-based information sharing involving security agencies, traditional rulers, community leaders and other stakeholders.

It urged the state government to sustain dialogue and peaceful coexistence between farmers and pastoralists, stressing its readiness to work with government, farmers’ organisations, traditional institutions and security agencies towards finding lasting solutions to insecurity and recurring conflicts.

MACBAN said it condemned cattle rustling, banditry, kidnapping, killings and all forms of criminality, insisting that perpetrators should be identified and prosecuted.

“At the same time, innocent livestock owners and law-abiding pastoral families should not be collectively profiled because of the actions of criminals,” it said.

The association urged its members to remain law-abiding and cooperative with constituted authorities while supporting peaceful coexistence with neighbouring communities.

It said the Kaduna State chapter remained committed to “peace, lawful livestock production and breeding, economic development and peaceful coexistence among all communities in Kaduna State.”