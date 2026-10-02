Nigeria must not become country where citizens are treated as hostages — PRP

National Chairman of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has condemned the reported arrest in Borno State of youths wearing T-shirts bearing political messages, saying Nigeria must not descend to a point where citizens are detained over their political expression.

The development came as opposition coalition leaders intensified efforts to broaden their ranks ahead of the 2027 general elections, with the PRP National Chairman, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, joining other leaders on a visit to African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Muhammed Ishaq, the PRP said Baba-Ahmed and other coalition leaders met with Atiku and members of his campaign council at the former Vice President’s residence on Tuesday.

“Nigeria must not become a country where citizens are treated as hostages and released only when political conditions are met,” the coalition said.

The PRP said the reported Borno arrests would be taken up by the coalition, which it said was concerned about the treatment of citizens over political expression.

The statement said the meeting with Atiku was a source of “tremendous inspiration” to the delegation, adding that the coalition would continue engagements with other party leaders and candidates.

It said leaders of coalition parties, as well as others interested in joining, recognised the need to broaden and strengthen the coalition’s capacity ahead of the 2027 elections.

The party said the coalition’s planned engagements were aimed at building a broader political platform capable of challenging the APC in 2027.