Troops rescue three kidnap victims, raid Anambra hideout

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA: Troops of Operation Udoka have rescued three kidnapped victims and dismantled a suspected terrorist and kidnapping syndicate’s hideout in Anambra State, recovering arms, ammunition and other operational equipment.

The operation was conducted by troops of 185 Battalion in collaboration with the Anambra Vigilante Group as part of sustained efforts to disrupt terrorist and criminal networks operating in the South-East.

According to the Nigerian Army, the three victims were abducted around the Osakwa General Area of Ihiala Local Government Area before troops, working with the vigilantes, launched a rescue operation and recovered them.

The Army said that on October 1, 2026, troops conducted a snap operation and arrested a suspected kidnapper identified as Sunday Obi.

It said information obtained from the suspect during interrogation led troops to the location of the syndicate’s camp at Abator in Ogbaru Local Government Area, across the Isieke waterside.

Acting on the intelligence, combined troops moved to the area using canoes to cross the waterways and access the hideout.

The Army said the troops engaged the suspected terrorists with superior firepower, forcing them to flee with gunshot wounds.

Recovered during the operation were two AK-47 rifles with magazines, three pump-action guns, three locally fabricated Dane guns, 62 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition and 149 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

Troops also recovered two cartridges and materials suspected to be intended for the fabrication of improvised explosive devices.

Other items recovered included a solar generator, power bank, car battery, two motorcycle batteries, two solar panels and two mobile phones.

The Army said the recovery provided further insight into the logistics supporting kidnapping and other criminal activities in the area, while also generating additional intelligence for ongoing operations against the wider network.

It said Operation Udoka would sustain coordinated kinetic and intelligence-driven operations to dismantle criminal enclaves, disrupt their logistics and supply chains and deny criminal elements safe havens across the South-East.

“Follow-up operations are underway to apprehend fleeing terrorists, their collaborators, logistics suppliers and other facilitators,” the Army said.

It added that troops would continue to work with relevant security agencies and local stakeholders to strengthen security and protect communities across the region.