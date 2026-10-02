One dead, three injured in Lagos Coastal Road crash

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By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS: One person was killed while three others sustained serious injuries in an auto crash along the Lagos Coastal Road inward Eko Hotel in the early hours of Thursday.

The accident involved a grey Lexus Jeep 350 with registration number LSD 554 KV.

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, monitoring vehicular movement around the Coastal Road axis, swiftly mobilised to the scene, secured the affected section of the carriageway and facilitated emergency response.

According to preliminary findings by LASTMA, the vehicle reportedly lost control, collided violently with a roadside pole and subsequently overturned.

The three critically injured victims were extricated from the wreckage with the assistance of passersby and taken to Duck-Yard Hospital within the Military Zone for urgent medical attention.

Security personnel from Victoria Island also provided reinforcement, while LASTMA officers removed the damaged vehicle from the road to prevent a secondary collision and restore the free flow of traffic along the axis.

Relevant emergency and security agencies were also engaged to undertake rescue, investigation and safety procedures.

Reacting to the incident, LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed condolences to the family of the deceased.

Bakare-Oki cautioned motorists against excessive speed, reckless driving and loss of vehicular control, warning that such behaviour could have devastating and irreversible consequences for motorists and other road users.

He urged motorists to exercise greater vigilance, maintain safe speeds and comply strictly with traffic regulations.

The LASTMA boss also urged motorists and members of the public to promptly report road crashes, vehicle breakdowns, obstructions and other emergencies through the agency’s toll-free short code, 3367, for swift intervention.