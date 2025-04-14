Tinubu pledges nationwide road infrastructure boost

President Bola Tinubu.

President Bola Tinubu says his vision is to complete and expand all key road infrastructure projects across Nigeria to improve nationwide connectivity.

Represented by the Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, Tinubu stated this on Sunday during the inauguration of section two of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road project.

He said the road is a vital link between the South and North, and the government is committed to easing travel across the country.

“My vision is to overhaul Nigeria’s roadways by completing and expanding critical infrastructure projects nationwide,” Tinubu stated.

He acknowledged that some projects began under past administrations but praised his government for refining partnerships, addressing funding issues, and setting new completion timelines.

“In almost two years, we’ve awarded several new road projects, many of which have already been completed to boost trade, productivity, and regional development,” Tinubu said.

He added that no part of Nigeria is being neglected in the ongoing infrastructure upgrades sweeping across the nation under his leadership.

Tinubu said Kaduna State and Northern Nigeria have especially benefited from major infrastructure improvements since his administration began.

He highlighted the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano dual carriageway as a landmark project and one of Nigeria’s most critical road networks.

The road connects the Federal Capital Territory with about 12 states across the north-central, northwest, and northeast, aiding both economic and social development.

Also, Tinubu approved an 11-kilometre extension to connect the road to Aminu Kano International Airport.

He also added 10 kilometres at the start of section one, between Kogi State and Abuja, for greater coverage.

Tinubu directed that solar-powered lights be installed throughout the road for safety and illumination.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, praised Tinubu’s dedication to improving Nigeria’s infrastructure, especially in the road sector.

Umahi revealed that the 700-kilometre road would be completed using concrete-reinforced pavement within 14 months.

He said the project spans 350 kilometres each way from Abuja, passing through Niger State to Kaduna, Zaria, and ending in Kano.

The minister confirmed that Julius Berger had completed 480 kilometres of the Kano section, with 280 kilometres remaining to be done.

Umahi stated that construction of sections one and three, totalling 118 kilometres, had been awarded for N252 billion with 30 per cent upfront payment to Infiouest.

He added that section two, 82 kilometres each way (164 kilometres total), had been flagged off at a cost of N525 billion.

The entire road project, close to a trillion naira in total, is being executed by Infiouest, which Umahi endorsed as reliable.

Umahi assured Nigerians of progress and said the ministry would return in 30 days to assess the ongoing work.

He disclosed plans for zonal engagements across the six geopolitical zones to report on road and bridge achievements under the Tinubu administration.

Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, reaffirmed Tinubu’s commitment to Nigeria’s socioeconomic development.

Goronyo called Tinubu a leader for all regions, with dedication to every corner of the country.

“We deeply appreciate your efforts; your impact is felt nationwide,” Goronyo said.

He commended Tinubu for projects in Illela, Sokoto, Lagos, and Badagry, highlighting them as part of major legacy superhighways.

“This is a performing President, bringing renewed hope and positive change to Nigerian lives,” Goronyo added.

He encouraged communities to support the contractors, governors, and the president in building a prosperous and transformed Nigeria.