The Obi Cubana lavish birthday bash

The Chairman of Cubana Group, Chief Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana.

Billionaire businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, turned 50 and painted the town in more colours than just red. Streets around the venue, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, were packed as guests poured in from all corners of the country and abroad to honor one of Africa’s most celebrated businessmen and cultural icons.

From political heavyweights to entertainment megastars, the guest list was a ‘who’s who’ of Nigerian excellence.

The businessman, socialite, entertainer, philanthropist, and Chairman of the Cubana Group marked the milestone with a lavish birthday bash that lit up the city of Abuja and it was nothing short of a spectacular affair. The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, who shared warm words about Obi Cubana’s inspirational journey and enduring legacy. He was joined by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senator Chris Ngige, Mr Emeka Ihedioha, Senator Dino Melaye, and other key figures in politics, governance, and business. Afrobeats sensation Flavour delivered an electrifying performance that had guests on their feet. He was joined by other acts highlife performances, and music mogul, including Paul Okoye, who all lit up the night with electrifying sets and heartfelt tributes to the celebrant. On the celebrity front, the red carpet dazzled with appearances from award-winning actress Ini Edo, style icon Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Nollywood royalty Kanayo O. Kanayo, reality TV stars Mercy Eke and Tacha Akide, as well as comedian Okey Bakkassi and skit maker Broda Shaggi. The entrepreneur used the occasion to announce his business interest expansion into the digital entertainment sector. In his heartfelt address, Obi Cubana expressed gratitude to his family, friends, and loyal supporters for walking the journey with him, while reaffirming his commitment to youth empowerment, cultural promotion, and national development.