Startups in Africa can now apply for Google’s 2025 Accelerator Programme

By Juliet Umeh

Google has opened applications for the 2025 edition of its Google for Startups Accelerator: Africa, inviting early-stage tech startups across the continent to apply.

The three-month hybrid programme, which began accepting applications on April 10, 2025, supports Seed to Series A startups through expert mentorship, technical support, and access to advanced tools. The initiative is part of Google’s global effort to foster innovation and entrepreneurship.

Folarin Aiyegbusi, Head of Startups Ecosystem, Africa at Google, emphasized the company’s commitment:

“Through this programme, we aim to provide high-potential African startups with the resources, mentorship, and network they need to grow and thrive in today’s digital economy.”

Each accelerator cohort includes 10 to 15 startups, offering tailored one-on-one mentorship, group workshops, and sprint projects aimed at solving technical challenges. The programme is equity-free, allowing startups to retain full ownership.

Selected startups will receive: Up to $350,000 in Google Cloud credits, 30 days of free Cloud TPU access for machine learning research, Strategic support in business and product development, Early access to Google technologies, Deep dives into product design, customer acquisition, and leadership.

To qualify, startups must: Be at Seed to Series A funding stage, Demonstrate measurable traction, Be building scalable, tech-driven products or services, Have a technical lead (e.g., CTO) available to fully participate

Google is especially interested in startups using advanced technologies like AI and machine learning. The company also encourages applications from diverse backgrounds and locations across Africa.