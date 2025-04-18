PEBEC retreat concludes with call for enhanced synergy among MDAs

Vice President, Kashim Shettima

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) retreat for Heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) has concluded in Abuja, with Vice President Kashim Shettima emphasizing the need for enhanced synergy among government agencies to foster a robust business environment in Nigeria.

A statement by PEBEC said Shettima stressed that decisions made during the retreat must reflect a commitment to collaboration, innovation, and interagency progress, translating into measurable improvements in government service delivery.

The Vice President emphasized that trust is the most valuable currency in governance, and without it, no reform will stand the test of time. He urged MDAs to prioritize joint planning, data sharing, and common Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) where their work intersects.

He called for the simplification of processes, elimination of duplication, and leveraging technology to improve transparency and turnaround times. This, he said, would enable Nigerians to access government services without getting lost in red tape.

Vice President Shettima encouraged MDAs to form interagency task teams for critical reforms, resolving conflicts through dialogue, closing gaps with innovation, and institutionalizing progress.

He commended the PEBEC Director-General, Princess Zahrah Mustapha Audu for her performance and commitment to service.

On her part, Princess Audu emphasized PEBEC’s readiness to work with heads of agencies to improve their service level delivery, aligning with the council’s goal of creating a more enabling business environment.