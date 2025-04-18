PDP lacks structure, not ready for 2027 elections – Wike

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not ready for the 2027 general elections, citing the party’s lack of a formidable structure to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike made this known during a live media parley held in Abuja on Friday, where he criticised the internal workings of the PDP and expressed doubts about its preparedness for the upcoming polls.

“The PDP is not ready for the 2027 election. It is very obvious. For instance, I have an examination and I am going to class to read. Indeed, am I reading? Am I studying? You don’t need to deceive anybody that you are reading. You are only trying to read so that people will see that you have carried your bag to class,” he said.

“That is the situation of the PDP. So, they cannot say for sure that they are ready for 2027. Power struggle cannot help the party.”

Wike, a former governor of Rivers State and a key figure in the G5 group of dissenting PDP governors, has been a vocal critic of the party’s leadership and direction, especially in the aftermath of the 2023 general elections. His influence has continued to stir conversations around party cohesion and opposition strategy.

His comments come amid ongoing efforts by opposition leaders across the country to form a united front against the APC ahead of the next election cycle. However, talks of coalition have been hindered by divergent interests among key stakeholders.