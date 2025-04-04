Ogun APC publicity secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, passes away in UK

…His passing, a profound loss — Governor Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Mr. Tunde Oladunjoye, has died.

Oladunjoye, who hailed from Ijebu-Itele in Ijebu East Local Government Area, reportedly passed away in the United Kingdom after a prolonged illness.

His family, in a statement announcing his passing, said: “It is with deep sorrow and total submission to the divine will of Almighty Allah that we announce the passing of our beloved father, husband, brother, and esteemed leader, Alhaji Abdulraheem Olatunde Ayinde Oladunjoye, who returned to his Lord on Friday, 4th April 2025.”

Funeral arrangements, the family added, will be announced in due course.

Reacting to the news, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, described Oladunjoye’s death as a devastating loss to the party and the state.

In an emotional tribute, the governor expressed disbelief and shock over the passing of the seasoned spokesman and government consultant, saying Oladunjoye was a dynamic and loyal politician who died in his prime.

He said: “Receiving the news of the departure of our gallant, highly resourceful, uncommonly cerebral and hard-working party spokesman and consultant, Tunde Oladunjoye, was devastating for me. This is tragic news that is frankly difficult to fathom.

“Oladunjoye never believed in half measures. He defended the programmes, policies, and image of the Ogun State government with uncommon dedication. He was an effective and accomplished spokesman whose brilliance was never in doubt.

“He was the voice of courage and easily the best spokesman Ogun APC has ever produced. His tenacity, doggedness, and loyalty were evident, and he contributed immensely to the growth of our party and the successes of this administration.”

Governor Abiodun also extended his condolences to Oladunjoye’s immediate family, the Ogun APC family, and his associates, describing him as “a good man who will be sorely missed.”

Before his role as the party’s spokesman, Oladunjoye served as Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area.