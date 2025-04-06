Northern CAN condemns Plateau killings

Communities in Bokko LGA are prone to armed men attacks

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Christian Association of Nigeria in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory has condemned in strong terms the killings in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Northern CAN commiserated with the Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang and the people of the state over what “yet another senseless bloodshed.”

In a statement by the Chairman of Northern CAN, Rev. Joseph John Hayab, the association expressed concern over “ a disturbing and recurring culture of violence that continues to claim innocent lives across Northern Nigeria.”

The association said it was completely unacceptable, barbaric and tragic, an attack that left at least 52 people dead.

“We condemn in totality this strange and evil culture of taking human lives. Hiding under religion, ethnicity, or any guise to unleash terror on communities is unacceptable. Our societal value for human life has dangerously eroded, and this must not be allowed to continue,” they said.

Northern CAN said it was heartbroken by the latest carnage, adding that its thoughts and prayers were with the families of the victims and the affected communities in Bokkos.

“This bloodletting must stop. We urge security agencies to intensify efforts to apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous crime and ensure they face the full weight of the law.

“Justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done. The pattern of mass killings and mass burials, repeated in different communities year after year, must be broken through firm and proactive measures,” the statement added.

They called on religious, traditional, and community leaders to rise to the occasion by preaching peace, unity, and tolerance among their people.

“The wanton killings across the country should not become a new normal. Nigeria must not degenerate into a nation where human lives are wasted without consequences. We must all rise and say, ‘Enough is enough,’” the statement added.

While commending the Plateau State Government for its swift response and the reported arrests made, the association urged the government to remain resolute in its commitment to peace, justice, and security.

They appealed to citizens to remain calm and law-abiding and cooperate with security agencies by reporting suspicious activities.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace. We pray that God comforts the bereaved families and grants healing to the wounded and affected communities,” they added.