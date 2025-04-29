Nigeria recorded over 735 mass abductions since 2019  —  NFIU Report

Nigeria recorded over 735 mass abductions since 2019 .

By Luminous Jannamike

Nigeria has recorded over 735 mass abductions since 2019, marking a deeply troubling rise in Kidnapping for Ransom (KFR) that poses significant threats to national security and economic stability.

These alarming statistics were revealed by the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) in a report titled ‘Typologies of Money Laundering Through Kidnapping for Ransom in Nigeria,’ released in Abuja on Tuesday.

The report highlighted the widespread nature of KFR, which has resulted in substantial financial losses across multiple sectors and has seriously undermined the integrity of the country’s financial systems.

“This crime is intricately linked to other serious forms of organised criminal activity and money laundering,” the report stated.

Nigeria’s predominantly cash-based economy and heavy reliance on informal financial channels further complicate efforts to trace illicit financial flows, making it difficult for authorities to combat this escalating crisis effectively.

According to the document, “the growing problem of KFR in Nigeria has assumed a dangerous dimension.”

The report outlines the involvement of sophisticated criminal networks connected to organised crime, including terrorist financing, human trafficking, and drug trafficking, all of which have intensified the KFR challenge.

To tackle these issues, the NFIU advocates for a comprehensive national strategy that integrates law enforcement, financial regulation, and community engagement.

Key recommendations include strengthening Know-Your-Customer (KYC) protocols, improving the reporting of suspicious transactions, and investing in AI-driven monitoring tools to detect financial activities linked to ransom payments.

“Addressing KFR in Nigeria requires an urgent, coordinated response involving multiple stakeholders across various sectors,” the report emphasised.

It also highlights the need to enforce SIM card registration to reduce anonymity in criminal communications and to improve intelligence-gathering capabilities within law enforcement agencies.

Civil society organisations are encouraged to launch public awareness campaigns on the risks of ransom payments, promote a culture of vigilance and report suspicious behaviour.

Finally, the report underscores the importance of international cooperation, particularly in intelligence-sharing and joint operations targeting cross-border KFR activities.

It added that implementing these recommendations could “significantly reduce the impact of KFR, strengthen the resilience of financial systems, and safeguard vulnerable populations across Nigeria.”

