Nigeria extends contactles as biometric passport to US, Mexico, Jamaica, Brazil

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—The Federal Government has unveiled the second phase of its contactless biometric passport application system across its four missions in United States, Mexico, Jamaica and Brazil.

The Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, which disclosed this in a tweet on its ‘X’ handle signed by Service Spokesman, ACI AS Akinlabi, said: “On continuation of the phased Roll-Out of the Contactless Biometric Passport Application System across Nigerian Missions abroad, the Nigeria Immigration Service, under its Comptroller General, Kemi Nanna Nandap, wishes to inform the general public, especially Nigerians in the Diaspora, that it is implementing the next stage of the roll-out across the following countries.

“The application system, which is currently available on Google Play Store (NIS Mobile), is designed to allow Nigerians renew their passports without visiting any passport centre for biometrics enrollment. ‘’The Apple Store version will be onboarded shortly and an enhanced version of the NIS Mobile App for both Android and iOS users will be deployed to further improve users’ experience and accessibility.

“With this roll-out, the Service further informs the general public that the Contactless Passport App is now available in Canada, the USA, Mexico, Jamaica, Brazil, Europe, and Asia.

‘’It is yet to be rolled out in Australia and Nigeria, a future date will be announced for both countries in due course. The Service remains committed to innovative and efficient service delivery to Nigerians anywhere in the world.”