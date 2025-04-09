Ndume’s aide slams Onanuga over ‘hypocritical branding’

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Senior Legislative Aide on Media and Strategy to Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC Borno South), Hon Junaid Jubril Maiva has taken a swipe at Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Information and Strategy, who accused the Senator as ‘Hypocritical Branding’.

Recall that Senator Ndume last Monday on Arise News (Prime Time) kicked against lopsidedness in federal or political appointments by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which according to him, has favoured one section or ethnic group, contrary to the dictates of the Federal Character guidelines.

The former Senate Chief Whip went further to say that Mr. President’s endless list of political appointment which favoured one section or ethnic group goes contrary to Section 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution.

Responding to the lawmaker’s comments in a post shared via his X handle on Tuesday evening, Onanuga described Ndume’s criticism as “hypocritical” and “selective perception”.

The presidential aide said Ndume forgot to mention during his interview that the president recently appointed two of his kinsmen to positions in Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

Reacting to Onanuga’s accusation in a statement signed by Maiva, the Media Aide to Senator Ndume said, the choice of words used by Mr. Onanuga — branding the Senator a hypocrite with “selective perception” — was not only unfortunate but also unbecoming of a man whose legacy in journalism once stood for truth and democratic values.

The statement reads partly: “As an aide to Senator Ali Ndume, I find it necessary to respond to the recent remarks made by Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, regarding the Senator’s concerns over perceived lopsidedness in federal appointments.

“The choice of words used by Mr. Onanuga — branding the Senator a hypocrite with “selective perception” — was not only unfortunate but also unbecoming of a man whose legacy in journalism once stood for truth and democratic values.

“Let me be clear: Senator Ndume’s recent comments are not rooted in sentiment or sectional interest — they are grounded in the principles of equity, fairness, and constitutional order. His concern reflects what many Nigerians across diverse regions are quietly thinking but afraid to say. The idea that pointing out imbalances automatically translates into ingratitude or tribalism is a dangerous narrative — one that dismisses legitimate questions with emotional rebuttals.

“Mr. Onanuga’s reference to two sons of Borno currently holding top positions in the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) is, quite frankly, a weak attempt at deflection. These individuals were not appointed as political compensation — they earned their roles through demonstrable capacity, professionalism, and an enviable track record. They are assets to the nation, not tokens to silence legitimate calls for inclusion.

“Senator Ndume has not questioned merit. He has questioned imbalance. And there is a difference.

“He (Ndume) is not seeking personal recognition or regional patronage — he is simply insisting that the federal character principle, as enshrined in Section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), be respected and applied. That section is explicit: “The composition of the Government of the Federation or any of its agencies… shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the federal character of Nigeria and to promote national unity…” Maiva clarified.

Continuing: “The question, therefore, is not whether a few qualified individuals from a particular state have been appointed. The real question is: do the appointments across the federal landscape reflect the spirit and letter of that constitutional provision?

“To dismiss such a fundamental concern as “hypothetical” is not only insensitive — it is also intellectually dishonest. This isn’t about scoring political points or pushing ethnic narratives. It is about preserving the fragile unity of our nation by ensuring that all Nigerians feel represented and included in governance.

“It is also disappointing that instead of engaging with the facts and the principle of the Senator’s argument, Mr. Onanuga resorted to personal attacks — a tactic unbecoming of his office and legacy. Senator Ndume’s track record in national service, his commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria, and his willingness to speak uncomfortable truths are well known. Criticism, no matter how robust, should not cross the boundary into character assassination.

“This administration has often spoken of its commitment to justice, unity, and equity. If that commitment is to be believed, then legitimate concerns like this should be welcomed, not weaponized.

“Rather than dismissing calls for transparency with press jabs and soundbites, it would be more productive to release a comprehensive breakdown of appointments across ministries, agencies, and parastatals. Let the data speak. Let Nigerians see for themselves whether the federal character principle is being honoured.

“To question is not to rebel. To call for balance is not to undermine. It is, in fact, the highest form of loyalty — loyalty to the Constitution, and to the very idea of Nigeria.

“We respect Mr. Onanuga’s past contributions to democratic development and freedom of expression. But in this instance, his swipe at the Senator does no justice to the very values he once championed. If anything, it trivializes a serious national conversation that deserves sober engagement.

“Senator Ndume will continue to speak for the voiceless, defend the Constitution, and hold power accountable — as every elected representative should. And on this matter, the Southern Borno Senator stands not alone”. Said Ndume’s Aide.