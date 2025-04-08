Ndume knocks Tinubu over lopsided federal appointments

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC Borno South) has kicked against lopsidedness in federal or political appointments by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which, according to him, has favoured one section or ethnic group, contrary to the dictates of the Federal Character guidelines.

Ndume said he was shocked when he read the endless and sectional list of federal political appointees which have gone viral in social media or public space, describing the situation as non-inclusive and not reflecting the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of Mr President, who has took an Oath of Office and that of allegiance, that sort to carry everybody along while discharging any responsibility as government.

Ndume stated this on Arise News (Prime Time) yesterday, which was monitored by our correspondent.

He pointed out that as a lawmaker, and based on his observation, President Tinubu’s appointments so far violated federal character and should be corrected.

The senator, who is a member of the ruling APC, has always been vocal and a critic, especially on some government policies and programmes allegedly not in favour of the Nigerian masses and the electorate.

Responding to a question on the list of political appointees by Mr President, which is in circulation and in favour of one ethnic group, Ndume said, “Well, I don’t think I have anything to add, because the figures are there; you can look at it; I sent you all. It is not that I am making accusations or saying that Mr President does not have the right to make appointments, but Section 14/3 of the Constitution is very clear. When you look at it vis-à-vis the appointments made so far, they are political appointments.

“If appointments that are professional, so to say, like you can’t appoint someone who is not a soldier to become Chief of Army Staff, or you can’t appoint someone who is not a police officer to become the Inspector General of Police, IGP, but then, when you come to look at political appointments, the Constitution, as I said earlier, is very clear, and it is because to avoid such infractions that the constitution of Section 14/3 states that political appointments should reflect the Federal Character….., which is not the case here.

“All I am saying is to call the attention of Mr President to such infractions so that they can be corrected; otherwise, this thing can boomerang at a certain period of time. Just like you said, people look at me as somebody that is critical of the government, but I have the right to do that because that is why I am elected as a legislator at the National Assembly in the first place.

“Collectively, we are supposed to oversee the acts of Mr President and point out some of the irregularities. This is what we swore to do. It is not personal, because if you count five people in the North that have a personal relationship with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I (Ndume) am one of them. But that does not stop me from saying the truth, because I have the obligation to do that in the interest of all Nigerians.

“As a Nigerian and a lawmaker, I have the right to voice this out, but Tinubu’s attack dogs will attack me, not the message. It is not personal, as I said, especially now that everybody will stand before God Almighty and account for his/her own stewardship as leaders. It is unfortunate that after this interaction, these so-called Tinubu Boys or people will start attacking Ndume, saying he is a very frustrating person,” Ndume said.