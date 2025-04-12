NDLEA laments high intake of cannabis, loud in Oyo

NDLEA

The Narcotics Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Oyo State Command, Mr Olayinka Joe-Fadile, has expressed worry over the high intake of illicit drugs in the state.

Joe-Fadile made the observation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta at the sidelines of the “Public Destruction of Drug Exhibits” held at Ipara town, Ogun, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Way.

According to him, the high consumption of Cannabis Sativa in the state, which has metamorphosed into loud with different strains like Scottish Loud, Canadian Loud, and Arizona Loud, among others, is worrisome.

“These loud drugs are even more expensive and more dangerous than Cannabis sativa,” he said.

He said that the illicit substance killed gradually and painfully.

Joe-Fadile said, “I am using this medium to appeal to the youths, who will become the country’s future leaders, to stay away from drugs.

“You may think the drug is giving you inspiration now, but it will eventually kill slowly and painfully.”

He reiterated that the Command had a cordial relationship with all security agencies, saying the 1.6 million kilogrammes of illicit drugs destroyed were possible because of joint efforts.

“Each command used to burn its exhibits separately; that is, Oyo State Command will burn its exhibits separately, Lagos will do the same, and Ogun will do the same.

“But the three states and some strategic commands shared under Zones 9 and 11 came together today to perform the task jointly.

“The Zones comprised Lagos Strategic Command, Ogun Command, Oyo State Command, Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) Strategic Command, Lagos Seaports Idiroko Border Command and Seme Command.” (NAN)