Mohbad: Group alleges cover-up, seeks Tinubu’s intervention

By Henry Ojelu

A new twist has emerged in the pursuit of justice for late Nigerian hip-hop star, Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, as the Break the Silence Foundation has raised the alarm over alleged suppression of critical evidence and possible political interference.

In an open letter dated April 11 and addressed to President Bola Tinubu, Nollywood actor and human rights advocate, Yomi Fabiyi, speaking on behalf of the foundation, alleged that video evidence suggesting Mohbad was murdered has been ignored by the police since December 2024.

According to Fabiyi, the evidence includes a homicide confession and eyewitness testimony posted on TikTok by Mohbad’s younger brother. The letter accuses the police of acting on “orders from above” to suppress the footage and protect those implicated.

“No public will accept a government or police institution that openly shields”.

alleged murderers,” the letter warned, adding that such injustice could trigger civil unrest.

Fabiyi cautioned that the suppressed video could re-emerge before the next election, strategically leaked to damage the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidates.

“At that point, nobody should underestimate the power of the people,” he warned.

The letter calls on President Tinubu to intervene, citing his longstanding ties to the entertainment industry.

“If this can happen to one of us, it can happen to any of us,” Fabiyi added, referencing the vulnerability of entertainers and the public’s growing disillusionment.

The appeal ends with a rallying cry: “The youths are observing, the student union is expectant, the industry is waiting, and the world is watching.”